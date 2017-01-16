EUR/USD Forecast: at risk of falling further

The EUR/USD pair suffered the consequences of renewed Brexit fears, triggered by a week-end headline which suggested that Theresa May will need to resign the EU Single Market in order to obtain full borders' control. The American dollar gapped higher against most of its major rivals, exception made by the JPY that also appreciated sharply alongside with safe-haven gold. The EUR/USD pair gapped lower, but for just 40 pips. The pair quickly closed the gap, but remains under pressure early Europe, with London opening pushing it to a daily low of 1.0579.

With a holiday in the US and no data coming from the EU, majors will likely continue trading on sentiment, putting the EUR/USD at risk of further slides. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart favors such bearish extension, as the price broke below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have entered negative territory with strong downward slopes.

The EUR/USD pair has an immediate support at 1.0565, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January decline, with further slides below it opening doors for a test of the 1.0500/10 region. Seems unlikely the pair can extend below this last this Monday, but if it does, the 1.0440/60 region is the next bearish target.

A recovery above 1.0620/30 will ease the bearish pressure, but recoveries beyond 1.0650 seem unlikely for this first day of the week.

