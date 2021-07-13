Technically speaking, the bearish potential for the EUR/USD pair has increased. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair accelerated its slide after breaking below its 20 SMA, which has gyrated south. Meanwhile, technical indicators head firmly lower near oversold readings, reflecting strong selling interest. A break through the daily low should favor a bearish continuation toward the 1.1700 price zone.

Germany also published its June inflation figures, with the annual Consumer Price Index confirmed at 2.3%, failing to influence prices. On Wednesday, the EU will publish May Industrial Production, while in the US, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will testify on the Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report before the House Financial Services Committee and will try to convince Congressmen about the need of maintaining facilities despite the economic progress.

The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily low at 1.1780, a fresh multi-month low. The pair fell ahead of Wall Street’s opening, as the dollar got boosted by US inflation data. The Consumer Price Index was upwardly revised in June to 5.4% YoY, much higher than the expected 4.9%. The core reading was also upwardly revised from 3.8% to 4.5%. Germany also published its June inflation figures, with the annual Consumer Price Index confirmed at 2.3%. The figures revived speculation about a tighter monetary policy coming sooner than anticipated in the US.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.