EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1936

Markets show panic continues, unconventional monetary measures on the table.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said will do “whatever is necessary.”

EUR/USD piercing a relevant static support level at 1.0950.

The EUR/USD pair is pressuring weekly lows ahead of Wall Street’s opening, as the positive impact of US government measures to deal with the ongoing crisis was short-lived. After Wall Street closed in the green on Tuesday, markets resumed their decline in Asia, with indexes in the region and Europe plummeting. US benchmarks triggered a limit after the DJIA fell 1,000 in futures trading. Panic seems limited, as Treasury yields hold on to modest gains, albeit retreating from highs.

In Europe, Italian PM Conte urged EU leaders to consider issuing a joint debt in the Union to help the economy recover from the coronavirus crisis. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, usually reluctant to back European-wide bonds, said that Germany will do “whatever is necessary,” to limit the impact of the outbreak, although so far, the country has discussed more conservative measures. Uncertainty is high, which worsens the negative sentiment.

In the data front, the EU confirmed February inflation at 1.2% YoY, while the US reported that Building Permits fell 5.5% in February, worse than anticipated, while Housing Starts were down by 1.5%, against an expected 4.9% decline.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly lows, bearish according to intraday charts. The 4-hour chart shows that a flat 200 SMA provides intraday resistance at around 1.1020, while the 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope below the 100 SMA, both above the larger one. Technical indicators ease within negative levels, although with limited downward strength. The pair has broken below a relevant low at 1.0950 with room now to retest the year low at 1.0777.

Support levels: 1.0920 1.0880 1.0845

Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.0985 1.1025