EUR/USD Forecast: at fresh weekly highs in cautious trading

The softer tone in equities keeps the greenback under pressure against its European rivals, helping the common currency to extend to fresh weekly highs, although by a handful of pips. A scarce local macroeconomic calendar contributes to keep trading around the pair limited, particularly ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting this Thursday.

The EUR/USD pair is up, despite German Factory Orders surprisingly fell in July, down by 0.7% against an expected 0.3% advance. Dollar's decline could be exacerbated later today, should the Services PMIs, the Markit and the official one, suffer downward revisions from initial estimates.

In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair is gaining upward traction an could extend its gains, as the price is steady at the daily highs, and above a still directionless 20 SMA and with technical indicators aiming higher after a period of consolidation above their mid-lines.

There's an immediate intraday resistance at 1.1960, with an upward acceleration through the level opening doors for an extension up to 1.2000. Further gains seem unlikely amid traders turning cautious ahead of Draghi.

The pair has been finding buyers around 1.1880/90 during the past few sessions, with a stronger intraday support at 1.1860. Below it, 1.1822, last week low, is the next bearish target and support.

View live chart of the EUR/USD