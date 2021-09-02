EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1869
- The US is expected to have added 750K new jobs in August.
- The Nonfarm Payroll report could affect the US monetary policy.
- EUR/USD is technically bullish and heading towards 1.1908.
The EUR/USD pair has extended its advance to 1.1873, its highest in a month, as the dollar remains on the back foot ahead of the release of the Nonfarm Payroll report on Friday. Appetite for risk improved in the American session, despite US figures failed to impress. Nevertheless, Wall Street retained the positive tone throughout the session, while US Treasury yields reversed an early dip.
The country published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 27 printed at 340K, better than anticipated. Nonfarm Productivity came in at 2.1% in Q2, missing expectations, while Unit Labor Cost in the same period improved to 1.3%. Also, Challenger Job Cuts were down 17% in August to 15,732, the lowest since June 1997. Finally, the Goods Trade Balance deficit expanded to $-87.8 billion in July, while Factory Orders in the same month posted a modest 0.4% advance.
Attention now shifts to the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The country is expected to have added 750K new jobs in August, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 5.2%, better than the previous 5.4%. After the NFP report, the country will release the August ISM Services PMI, expected at 61.5 from 64.1 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has continued advancing above the 61.8% of the 1.1908/1.1663 decline at 1.1820. As long as above the latter, bulls will retain control. As the pair heads into the Asian opening trading near its daily high, chances of a bullish continuation in the near term are higher, although, with the NFP report around the corner, speculative interest may turn cautious.
The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains its firmly bullish slope below the current level and above the longer moving averages, reflecting persistent buying interest. However, the Momentum indicator diverges from price action, posting lower highs within positive levels, somehow anticipating a probable decline. Finally, the RSI indicator consolidates around 70,
Support levels: 1.1860 1.1820 1.1785
Resistance levels: 1.1910 1.1950 1.1990
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to a fresh one-month high of 1.1870
EUR/USD retains intraday gains as appetite for risk increases. Mixed US data continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. The focus now shifts to the US Nonfarm Payroll report scheduled for Friday.
GBP/USD firms beyond 1.3800 on dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD is trading in the 1.3830 area, as the broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair. Brexit-related shortages put a cap on the pair, alongside a scarce UK macroeconomic calendar.
XAU/USD weaker in range, dip sub- 1,1800 should attract buyers
High-yielding assets become more attractive after unimpressive US data. Investors pricing in a tepid US Nonfarm Payroll report and no tapering this year. Spot gold may fall further in the near term, with buyers awaiting around 1,797/1,800.
Bitcoin kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins
Bitcoin price has sliced through an inclined resistance level, heading toward the $50,000 psychological level. Ethereum price pierces through the $3,716 resistance barrier, indicating a move to $4,000 is nigh.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.