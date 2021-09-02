EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1869

The US is expected to have added 750K new jobs in August.

The Nonfarm Payroll report could affect the US monetary policy.

EUR/USD is technically bullish and heading towards 1.1908.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its advance to 1.1873, its highest in a month, as the dollar remains on the back foot ahead of the release of the Nonfarm Payroll report on Friday. Appetite for risk improved in the American session, despite US figures failed to impress. Nevertheless, Wall Street retained the positive tone throughout the session, while US Treasury yields reversed an early dip.

The country published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 27 printed at 340K, better than anticipated. Nonfarm Productivity came in at 2.1% in Q2, missing expectations, while Unit Labor Cost in the same period improved to 1.3%. Also, Challenger Job Cuts were down 17% in August to 15,732, the lowest since June 1997. Finally, the Goods Trade Balance deficit expanded to $-87.8 billion in July, while Factory Orders in the same month posted a modest 0.4% advance.

Attention now shifts to the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The country is expected to have added 750K new jobs in August, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 5.2%, better than the previous 5.4%. After the NFP report, the country will release the August ISM Services PMI, expected at 61.5 from 64.1 in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has continued advancing above the 61.8% of the 1.1908/1.1663 decline at 1.1820. As long as above the latter, bulls will retain control. As the pair heads into the Asian opening trading near its daily high, chances of a bullish continuation in the near term are higher, although, with the NFP report around the corner, speculative interest may turn cautious.

The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains its firmly bullish slope below the current level and above the longer moving averages, reflecting persistent buying interest. However, the Momentum indicator diverges from price action, posting lower highs within positive levels, somehow anticipating a probable decline. Finally, the RSI indicator consolidates around 70,

Support levels: 1.1860 1.1820 1.1785

Resistance levels: 1.1910 1.1950 1.1990