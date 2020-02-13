EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0860
- Risk aversion returned by the hand of renewed coronavirus concerns.
- US inflation upwardly revised in January, more support for the greenback.
- EUR/USD at its lowest since May 2017, immediate support at 1.0840.
The EUR/USD pair continues to reach fresh multi-month lows daily basis, with today’s low at 1.0852. Risk aversion returned to the financial markets amid the latest update on the coronavirus outbreak showing that, on Wednesday, 242 people died while roughly 15,000 were reported infected. The news erased all market hopes that a peak was reached. Safe-haven assets are up, while global indexes are sharply lower.
Germany published the final version of January inflation which matched the preliminary estimates, passing unnoticed. The annual CPI was confirmed at 1.7%. The US also released its January inflation data, which came in better-than.anticipated, up by 2.5% YoY. The core annual reading resulted at 2.3%, matching the previous estimate but above the 2.2% expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is hovering a few pips above the mentioned low, retaining its strong bearish stance in intraday charts and despite being oversold. In the 4-hour chart, a bearish 20 SMA keeps leading the way south by providing intraday resistance, while technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels. The decline would likely accelerate on a break below 1.0840, the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.0840 1.0810 1.0780
Resistance levels: 1.0895 1.0930 1.0965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
