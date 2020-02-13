EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0860

Risk aversion returned by the hand of renewed coronavirus concerns.

US inflation upwardly revised in January, more support for the greenback.

EUR/USD at its lowest since May 2017, immediate support at 1.0840.

The EUR/USD pair continues to reach fresh multi-month lows daily basis, with today’s low at 1.0852. Risk aversion returned to the financial markets amid the latest update on the coronavirus outbreak showing that, on Wednesday, 242 people died while roughly 15,000 were reported infected. The news erased all market hopes that a peak was reached. Safe-haven assets are up, while global indexes are sharply lower.

Germany published the final version of January inflation which matched the preliminary estimates, passing unnoticed. The annual CPI was confirmed at 1.7%. The US also released its January inflation data, which came in better-than.anticipated, up by 2.5% YoY. The core annual reading resulted at 2.3%, matching the previous estimate but above the 2.2% expected.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is hovering a few pips above the mentioned low, retaining its strong bearish stance in intraday charts and despite being oversold. In the 4-hour chart, a bearish 20 SMA keeps leading the way south by providing intraday resistance, while technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels. The decline would likely accelerate on a break below 1.0840, the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.0840 1.0810 1.0780

Resistance levels: 1.0895 1.0930 1.0965