EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0948

Dollar strengthened on a mixed employment report, coronavirus concerns.

EU February Sentix Investor Confidence, foreseen at 4 from 7.6 previously.

EUR/USD bearish, next relevant support at 1.0878, 2019 yearly low.

The American dollar continued to appreciate heading into the weekend, settling against the common currency at levels last seen in October 2019. The EUR/USD pair closed the week below 1.0950, despite a mixed US employment report that failed to impress. The Nonfarm Payroll report showed that the US economy added 225K new jobs in January, while the unemployment rate ticked higher, to 3.6%. The labour force participation rate increased to 63.4%, its highest level since June 2013, while average hourly earnings advanced a modest 0.2% MoM and by 3.1% YoY.

The greenback strengthened as the market’s sentiment soured, amid persistent concerns about how the coronavirus outbreak will affect the global economy. Wall Street closed in the red, while US Treasury yields trimmed most of their weekly gains.

This Monday, the EU will release its February Sentix Investor Confidence, foreseen at 4 from 7.6 previously. The US won’t release relevant data, although a couple of Fed’s members are scheduled to offer different speeches.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading a couple of pips above its yearly low of 1.0941, firmly bearish according to the daily chart. The 20 DMA in the mentioned time-frame is extending its slide below the larger ones, while technical indicators retain their bearish slopes near oversold readings. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside, as the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators consolidate within oversold levels. The pair has room to extend its decline toward 1.0878, 2019 low, with a break below the level probably anticipating a steeper decline.

Support levels: 1.0910 1.0875 1.0840

Resistance levels: 1.0980 1.1020 1.1060