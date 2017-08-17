EUR/USD Forecast: at daily lows on upward exhaustion

The EUR/USD pair erased all of its Wednesday's gains early Europe, entering negative territory below 1.1730 level after printing an early high of 1.1789. The slide was exacerbated after London's opening, with no certain catalyst behind it, but clearly speculative interest getting tired of the pair inability to surpass the 1.1800 figure. The just released EU final inflation figures for July came in-line with market's expectations, down by 0.5% from the previous month and stable at 1.3% for the year.

The dollar is also weak on its own after Wednesday's developments in the US, although a modest bounce in Treasury yields is helping it advance modestly, while the poor performance in equities weighs on commodity-linked currencies. Dollar gains this morning have multiple reasons, none of them being self-strength.

From a technical point of view, the risk is clearly towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, the pair was unable to surpass the congestion of moving averages around 1.1780, and the 20 SMA now extends below the 100 SMA around the mentioned region, whilst technical indicators have turned sharply lower after failing to surpass their mid-lines, presenting strong bearish slopes within negative territory.

The pair has a major support around 1.1680/90, where it bottomed multiple times over the last two weeks. Below it, the next relevant support comes at 1.1590, a daily ascendant trend line coming from April's low. In the way, some support may be seen at 1.1640. The daily high on the other hand is the immediate resistance, yet the pair needs to advance beyond the 1.1820 to shrug off the negative tone and extend its advance towards 1.1860, quite unlikely at the time being.

View live chart of the EUR/USD