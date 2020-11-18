EUR/USD Forecast: Ascending channel favours bullish traders amid COVID-19 vaccine hopes

A weaker tone surrounding the USD assisted EUR/USD to gain traction on Tuesday.

Surging COVID-19 cases in the US, softer US data continued weighing on the USD.

Investors now eye final Eurozone CPI print, US housing data for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair shot to over one-week tops on Tuesday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and remained capped below the 1.1900 mark. Another promising development in late-stage vaccine trials for the highly contagious coronavirus disease dented the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher. The greenback was further pressured by softer US macro data and dovish comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

In fact, the US monthly retail sales missed consensus estimates and recorded a modest growth of 0.3% in October. The core reading also fell short of market expectations and increased by 0.1% during the reported month. Meanwhile, Powell said that there was a long way to go to economic recovery and also about the significant downside risk in the near-term amid the resurgence of coronavirus infections in the United States.

However, concerns about the economic fallout from new COVID-19 restrictions in several US states, along with questions about the delivery and storage of a vaccine tempered optimism. This, in turn, kept a lid on any further gains for the major. Nevertheless, the pair ended with modest daily gains above mid-1.1800s and maintained its positive bias for the fifth consecutive day during the Asian session on Wednesday.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the final version of the Eurozone CPI print. Later during the early North American session, the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities. Apart from this, traders will also take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has been scaling higher along an upward sloping channel over the past one week or so. This, coupled with the fact that the pair is holding comfortably above 200-hour SMA, favours bullish traders. That said, any subsequent move up beyond the 1.1900 mark is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the top boundary of the trend-channel. The mentioned barrier is currently pegged near the 1.1915 region, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then aim to conquer the key 1.2000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the trend-channel support, currently near the 1.1855 region, might continue to protect the immediate downside. A convincing breakthrough, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 1.1830 area (200-hour SMA) will negate any near-term positive bias. The downward trajectory might then drag the pair back below the 1.1800 mark, towards testing last week’s swing lows around the 1.1745 region.