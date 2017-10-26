EUR/USD Forecast: are you ready for Super Mario?

ECB set to announce its monetary policy decision, rates on hold, trim QE.

Draghi will try to cold down market's expectations, to keep EUR's rally in check.

The EUR/USD peaked at 1.1836 during Asian trading hours, its highest for the week but measly 30 pips above Wall Street's closing level, now trading pretty much flat for the day. The pair has seen little action all through this week, waiting for the key event that will take place today, the ECB's monetary policy announcement. The EU economic growth has been improving at a solid pace, and despite inflation remains below the central bank's target, is close enough to it to allow a reduction of QE. Hopes that Draghi & Co. will tighten the monetary policy have sent the pair up to 1.2092 earlier this year, but Draghi himself cooled down such hopes, delaying the decision amid EUR's strength. Among the things he said to do so, he announced a decision will be taken in autumn or pledged to keep rates at record lows "well-past" the end of the bond-buying program.

The autumn is here, and so should be the announcement, as the latest from the ECB indicated that QE will last until next December. The general consensus is that Draghi will replicate its latest decision, extending it by a few months, with speculation that will be something between 6 and 9 months, while reducing the monthly amount of purchases, currently at €60B. Draghi will have to take a delicate, balanced decision, as the larger the cut, the higher the chances are of an EUR rally. He could play with the length of the program, extending it but more than nine months, once again, to cool down market's expectations and keep EUR's rally in check. Anyway, one thing is what he does/says, and the other how the market reads it and reacts.

From a technical point of view, and after retreating from the mentioned yearly high achieved late August, the pair has entered in a consolidative stage between 1.1660 and 1.1900, ahead of today's event, and with the market having priced in the fact that the Fed will act only next December, with next year's decisions still on doubt. Now trades at the upper end of the mentioned range, struggling around the 1.1820/30, which proved multiple times to be a strong static resistance area. Beyond it, 1.1860 is the next resistance/target, en route to 1.1900. A daily close beyond this last will be a bullish signal for the pair, with scope then for a return to 1.2100. To the downside, the immediate support is 1.1770, followed by 1.1720. An extremely dovish ECB could push the pair below this last, down to the base of the range, at 1.1660.

View live chart of the EUR/USD