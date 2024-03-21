- EUR/USD sharply reversed Wednesday’s gains.
- The Dollar regained traction following the FOMC sell-off.
- The German economy flirts with recession.
The upward momentum in the Greenback resumed on Thursday, triggering a notable correction to the area beyond the 104.00 barrier for the USD Index (DXY).
That said, the index left behind the increased bearishness following Chair Powell's dovish message at his press conference after the Federal Reserve maintained its interest rates unchanged in the previous session.
Against that, the prevailing risk-off theme prompted a noticeable pullback in EUR/USD to the mid-1.0800s, where some initial contention emerged so far, extending the corrective retracement from recent peaks well north of 1.0900 the figure. Further weakness also emerged from disheartening preliminary prints from Manufacturing and Services PMIs in Germany for the month of March.
A glimpse at the FOMC event saw the Federal Reserve (Fed) foresee lowering its interest rates until inflation reaches the 2% target. It expects one rate cut in 2025 and projects a median Fed funds rate of 3.1% by the end of 2026, up from the previous estimate of 2.9%. Market participants, in the meantime, see the Fed reducing its interest rates three times this year, with the initial reduction coming in June.
According to the FedWatch Tool provided by CME Group, the likelihood of a rate cut in June has climbed to nearly 70%.
In addition, the pair's decline was accompanied by a mixed performance in US yields and further weakness in 10-year bund yields.
In a broader macroeconomic context, both the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) are expected to embark on their easing cycles, possibly starting in June. However, the pace of subsequent interest rate cuts may vary, leading to potentially divergent strategies between the two central banks. Nevertheless, the ECB is not anticipated to significantly lag behind the Fed.
Overall, the relatively sluggish fundamentals of the euro area, coupled with the resilient US economy, reinforce expectations of a stronger Dollar in the medium term, especially as both the ECB and the Fed potentially implement their easing measures nearly simultaneously. In such a scenario, EUR/USD could experience a more pronounced correction, initially targeting its year-to-date low around 1.0700 before potentially revisiting the lows observed in late October 2023 or early November around the 1.0500 level.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
On the upside, EUR/USD is expected to face initial resistance at the March high of 1.0981 (March 8), then the weekly top of 1.0998 (January 11) and the psychological barrier of 1.1000. Further increases from here might lead to a December 2023 peak of 1.1139 (December 28).
On the other side of the equation, a sustained break below the critical 200-day SMA at 1.0838 could precipitate a further decline to the 2024 low of 1.0694 (February 14). From here, the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1) is followed by the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), the 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3), and the round level of 1.0400.
The 4-hour chart indicates that the bearish trend has been reignited. That said, the initial level of support is 1.0834, which coincides with the 200-SMAs and comes prior to 1.0761. In contrast, the next upward obstacle appears to be 1.0942, ahead of 1.0963 and 1.0998. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stayed negative, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovered around 44.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0850 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0850. The US Dollar gathers strength against its rivals following the Manufacturing and Services PMI data for March and forces the pair to continue to erase its Fed-inspired gains.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 after BoE decision, US data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2700. The BoE left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25% but none of the policymakers voted in favor of a rate hike. Meanwhile, the US data showed that private sector continued to grow in March.
Gold retreats from record high, trades below $2,180
Gold made a sharp U-turn and dropped below $2,180 after setting a new all-time high above $2,220 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to recover toward 4.3% after upbeat US data, causing XAU/USD to deepen its correction.
Bitcoin price could hit a new ATH, but there’s a caveat to this bounce
Bitcoin’s weekly sell signal seems to have played out without providing a dip into a key range. This premature bounce could be a short squeeze that eventually catches the eager bulls off guard.
SNB unexpectedly cuts Deposit Rate by 25 bps to 1.50%
Following its quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to cut the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 1.75% to1.50%.