EUR/USD sharply reversed Wednesday’s gains.

The Dollar regained traction following the FOMC sell-off.

The German economy flirts with recession.

The upward momentum in the Greenback resumed on Thursday, triggering a notable correction to the area beyond the 104.00 barrier for the USD Index (DXY).

That said, the index left behind the increased bearishness following Chair Powell's dovish message at his press conference after the Federal Reserve maintained its interest rates unchanged in the previous session.

Against that, the prevailing risk-off theme prompted a noticeable pullback in EUR/USD to the mid-1.0800s, where some initial contention emerged so far, extending the corrective retracement from recent peaks well north of 1.0900 the figure. Further weakness also emerged from disheartening preliminary prints from Manufacturing and Services PMIs in Germany for the month of March.

A glimpse at the FOMC event saw the Federal Reserve (Fed) foresee lowering its interest rates until inflation reaches the 2% target. It expects one rate cut in 2025 and projects a median Fed funds rate of 3.1% by the end of 2026, up from the previous estimate of 2.9%. Market participants, in the meantime, see the Fed reducing its interest rates three times this year, with the initial reduction coming in June.

According to the FedWatch Tool provided by CME Group, the likelihood of a rate cut in June has climbed to nearly 70%.

In addition, the pair's decline was accompanied by a mixed performance in US yields and further weakness in 10-year bund yields.

In a broader macroeconomic context, both the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) are expected to embark on their easing cycles, possibly starting in June. However, the pace of subsequent interest rate cuts may vary, leading to potentially divergent strategies between the two central banks. Nevertheless, the ECB is not anticipated to significantly lag behind the Fed.

Overall, the relatively sluggish fundamentals of the euro area, coupled with the resilient US economy, reinforce expectations of a stronger Dollar in the medium term, especially as both the ECB and the Fed potentially implement their easing measures nearly simultaneously. In such a scenario, EUR/USD could experience a more pronounced correction, initially targeting its year-to-date low around 1.0700 before potentially revisiting the lows observed in late October 2023 or early November around the 1.0500 level.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

On the upside, EUR/USD is expected to face initial resistance at the March high of 1.0981 (March 8), then the weekly top of 1.0998 (January 11) and the psychological barrier of 1.1000. Further increases from here might lead to a December 2023 peak of 1.1139 (December 28).

On the other side of the equation, a sustained break below the critical 200-day SMA at 1.0838 could precipitate a further decline to the 2024 low of 1.0694 (February 14). From here, the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1) is followed by the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), the 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3), and the round level of 1.0400.

The 4-hour chart indicates that the bearish trend has been reignited. That said, the initial level of support is 1.0834, which coincides with the 200-SMAs and comes prior to 1.0761. In contrast, the next upward obstacle appears to be 1.0942, ahead of 1.0963 and 1.0998. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stayed negative, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovered around 44.