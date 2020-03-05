EUR/USD Forecast: Another coronavirus climb? Europe may have seen the worst, the US not yet

EUR/USD has retreated as Italy closes down schools amid the coronavirus crisis.

Speculation about an ECB cut and further virus headlines are set to rock markets.

Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to further gains.

No school today – that is what millions of children and university students have woken up to this morning. The eurozone's third-largest economy took the drastic step – which means workers with small kids will find it hard to work at home – after the death toll from coronavirus surpassed 100. The number of infections has hit 3,000 and also other European countries have seen an increase in cases.

Rome's decision weighed on the common currency and capped its gains. However, Europe is coping with a leap in cases for nearly two weeks, while the US is only beginning to feel the pain. California – whose economy is roughly the size of France's – has declared a state of emergency after confirming the first virus-related death. Moreover, the US is lagging behind on testing kits and many additional cases may show up.

Also on the central bank front, the Federal Reserve is on course to continue cutting interest rates while the European Central Bank has limited space. Even after slashing borrowing costs by 50 basis points on Tuesday, the Fed's rate is at 1-1.25%. Th ECB's main lending rate stands at 0% and the deposit rate at -0.50%.

And while bond markets are pricing in a 10bp rate cut by the Frankfurt-based institution next week, in Washington, at least 40bp of cuts are projected for the March 18 decision.

Overall, the situation is worse in Europe but some catching in the US may push EUR/USD higher.

Another factor to watch is US politics. The greenback jumped on Joe Biden's victory in Super Tuesday. The moderate former Vice President beat left-leaning Bernie Sanders. Moreover, Biden received the support of businessman Michael Bloomberg who stepped down on Wednesday. With so many coronavirus headlines crossing the wires, investors' joy from politics may fade.

US Factory Orders are of interest today, but it seems that only top-tier events can compete with virus updates. Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls release is one such event, and it could move markets – as it impacts the Fed.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is below 70 – outside oversold conditions. While momentum has waned, it remains to the upside. And, euro/dollar is trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

All in all, bulls are in the lead.

Resistance awaits at 1.1180, which was a swing high early in the week. The 2020 high of 1.1215 seen on Tuesday is the next level to watch. Further up, 1.1240, a high level from December, is the next level to watch.

Support awaits at the daily low of 1.1120. IT is followed by 1.11, which is a double-bottom seen in recent days. Lower, 1.1055 was a swing high last week. IT is followed by 1.1010 and 1.0980.