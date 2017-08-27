EUR/USD Forecast: all set to dart towards conquering 1.20 mark

With neither the Fed Chair Janet Yellen nor the ECB President Mario Draghi making any reference to monetary policy in their speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium, the EUR/USD pair managed to break out of a three-week old trading range on Friday. The major surged through the 1.1900 handle, to its highest level since January 2015, and much of the up-move was primarily driven by a sharp drop in the US Dollar.

Having refreshed 2-1/2 year highs, near the 1.1960 region during Asian session on Monday, the pair retreated a bit amid some signs of profit taking. Against the backdrop of uncertainty over the US President Donald Trump's promised pro-growth economic agenda, fading prospects of a third Fed rate hike action in 2017 might continue to weigh on the greenback and hence, could limit any immediate sharp downslide for the major.

Technically, any dip below the 1.1900 handle now seems to find immediate support near 1.1870 horizontal level. Any subsequent weakness below the mentioned support is likely to be bought into and hence, is likely to be limited at the trading range resistance break-point, now turned strong support, near the 1.1830 region.

Meanwhile, on the upside, bulls would be eyeing for a follow through momentum beyond mid-1.1900s, above which the pair is likely to aim towards surpassing the key 1.20 psychological mark and head towards testing its next hurdle near the 1.2030-35 region.