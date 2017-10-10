EUR/USD Forecast: all eyes on Catalonia, Spain

The American dollar continued trading softly through the Asian session, resulting in the EUR/USD pair surging up to 1.1788. It was a weird start to the week, as the market ended digesting the US employment figures released on Monday, while multiple holidays kept investors away from their trading desks. The greenback has been under moderate pressure ever since the week started, as risk sentiment backed demand for safe haven assets, whilst the common currency found support on a positive local data. This Tuesday, figures kept beating expectations, as German´s trade balance got a larger-than-expected surplus of €21.6B. Exports in the month increased by 3.1%, and imports by 1.2% when compared to July, in seasonally adjusted terms.

The EUR/USD pair, however, was unable to extend its rally, as market players enter in wait-and-see mode ahead of what could be a major disruptive event for the region, the Catalonia parliamentary meeting scheduled for today at 16:00 GMT. The Spaniard region could decide to declare its independence today, something the central government considers illegal, and may lead to an economic crisis in the country. Banks have already begun flying from the region, and banks runs during the upcoming days are the first possible consequence of the event, putting the EUR under selling pressure. If the Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont, offers a more conciliatory stance, with no independence declaration, the EUR will likely appreciate on relief.

The US calendar has little to offer today, but a speech from Kashkari, ahead of Fed's meeting minutes, to be released on Wednesday.

From a technical point of view, the pair retains the positive tone, although the momentum is limited, as in the hours chart, technical indicators hold within positive territory, but without upward strength. Anyway, the pair is above the key 1.1730 level, where the pair has the 23.6% retracement of its latest monthly advance, alongside with a flat 20 SMA in the mentioned time frame. The main resistance is still the 1.1820/30 region, with gains beyond the level opening doors for a steeper advance towards the 1.1850 region en route to 1.1890. Below the mentioned 1.1730 level, supports come at 1.1695 and 1.1660.

