EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1982
- Equities struggle to post gains as investors wait for fresh clues.
- German inflation contracted by more than anticipated in November.
- EUR/USD is bullish in the near term, needs to break above 1.2011.
The EUR/USD pair advanced this Monday to 1.1991, its highest since September 1, when the pair established the year’s high at 1.2011. Speculative interest keeps selling the greenback while equities struggle to post some gains. Investors are cautious ahead of several first-tier events scheduled for this week, starting on Tuesday with a speech from the Federal Reserve’s head, Jerome Powell.
Germany published the preliminary estimate of November inflation, which came in worse than anticipated, falling by 0.3% YoY. The dismal announcement put a cap to EUR/USD advance. The US calendar includes October Pending Home Sales, the November Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index, and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for the same month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily high, consolidating gains and maintaining its bullish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that it further advanced beyond bullish moving averages, while technical indicators are neutral but within overbought readings. The European Central Bank has drawn a line in the sand on 1.2000 and is yet to be seen if the market will dare to challenge it. Meanwhile, and from a technical point of view, a steeper advance is to be expected on a break above 1.2011, this year´s high.
Support levels: 1.1960 1.1920 1.1880
Resistance levels: 1.2010 1.2050 1.2090
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles from 1.20 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.20 and trades around 1.1950 as the dollar benefits from end-of-month flows. Earlier, weak German inflation weighed on the euro while Moderna's encouraging covid vaccine update hit the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD wobbles below 1.3350 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, as fisheries remain a sticking point in Brexit talks. British authorities may approve Pfizer's covid vaccine during the week. The dollar is down alongside yields.
XAU/USD holds onto losses, hovering around $1775
Gold is falling for the second day in a row on Monday. It bottomed at $1764/oz, the lowest level in five months and then rebounded but it was unable to remain above $1780.
Bitcoin price hits a new all-time high at $19,863 on Binance
Bitcoin price managed to recover strongly from its last dip at $16,188 and has hit a new all-time high on Binance and a few other exchanges but not all.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!