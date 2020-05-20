EUR/USD Forecast: After flexing its muscle, here are the factors that may trigger the next rise

- EUR/USD has been recovering from a drop related to vaccine doubts.
- Speculation about the EU fund, Fed minutes, and coronavirus statistics are eyed.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing the currency pair is close to overbought conditions.
Bad news? No problem – the safe-haven US dollar has been gaining ground as doubts about a coronavirus vaccine increased. The lack of details and nor acknowledgment from the government agency that accompanied the initial trials sent stocks lower and the greenback higher. Clarifications on the Massachusets-based firm's results will likely move the dollar.
However, EUR/USD only dropped to 1.0920 before bouncing.
The common currency is also shrugging off fears that the Franco-German agreement for a €500 billion fund will run into trouble. A group of four EU hardliners – Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden – is set to publish a rival proposal later in the day.
The "Frugal Four" likely object granting money but rather designating it as loans. Moreover, the "frugal four" may demand to reduce the package, while Italy – the hardest-hit country – expressed its wish to enlarge the sum. Negotiations may drag on for several weeks yet investors are betting that the Berlin-Paris axis will get its way.
The European Central Bank is set to add further stimulus if needed, potentially buying new bonds issued by the European Commission. Several members of the ECB's Governing Council have reiterated the message.
The US central bank has been in the spotlight in recent days. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve nudged Senators to provide more fiscal support in his testimony on Tuesday. He also vowed to do whatever is necessary from the monetary side but did not offer new opinions on negative rates.
The world's most powerful central bank will release its meeting minutes from the rate decision in late April, and sub-zero rates are of high interest. If several officials support setting sub-zero rates, the dollar may plunge, but that seems unlikely.
See FOMC Minutes Preview: Watching for hints of negative rates
Another euro-positive development is the encouraging drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths, especially Italy and Spain:
Source: Financial Times
Germany's estimated virus reproduction rate remains below 1, another positive development as the country opens up. New figures from Spain, Italy, and France are due out later in the day and may move the euro.
Sino-American tensions remain significant, with Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times – considered a mouthpiece of Beijing – continued criticizing President Donald Trump. Washington continues working on plans to bring supply chains back to America. Without new developments, the dollar has room to retreat.
All in all, there are many factors to consider, with the wind currently blowing in favor of the euro.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Momentum on the four-hour chart remains to the upside, and EUR/USD is trading well above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. The Relative Strength Index is near 70, flirting with overbought conditions, and that may limit gains.
Resistance awaits at 1.0960, the daily high, followed by the weekly peak of 1.0975. The next lines to watch are 1.0995 and 1.1020.
Support awaits at 1.0895, a swing high from last week, and then by 1.0865, where the 100 and 200 SMAs converge. Further down, 1.0820 and 1.780 come into play.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD edging higher amid a mixed market mood, EU fund fears
EUR/USD is edging up toward 1.0950. as the market mood is recovering. Potential resistance to the Franco-German plan from four northern countries fund and doubts about the Moderana's coronavirus vaccine results are in the mix. EU Core CPI was confirmed at 1.1%.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2250 amid weak UK inflation, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2250 amid an upbeat market mood. UK inflation tumbled to 0.8% yearly in April, worse than expected. BOE Governor Bailey testifies later.
Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime
The market moves at breakout levels but exhaustion challenges the ability to succeed. Ethereum bets on leading the bullish breakout for the short term. Ripple plays his chances for an unexpected bullish surprise to break the bad streak of the last few months.
Gold consolidates in a range near $1750 area, FOMC minutes in focus
Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and was seen oscillating in a range, around the $1750 region through the early part of European trading session.
US Dollar Index stays side-lined near 99.70, looks to data, Powell
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is alternating gains with losses on Tuesday around the 99.70 region. All the attention will be on the testimony by Fed’s Powell.