EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0840

US Fed’s head, Powell painted a gloomy economic picture, pledged for more easing.

Equities rallying, despite a gloomy outlook, tensions between the US and China.

EUR/USD at daily highs but bullish potential limited below 1.0865.

The EUR/USD pair is up within range this Monday, maintaining its neutral stance at the beginning of the day. The greenback is weaker as investors move toward high-yielding assets, with European indexes posting substantial gains and Wall Street set to open near last week highs. The rally is far from related to optimism, more likely the opposite. US Fed’s head, Jerome Powell, hit the wires with concerning comments about the situation of the economy and the length and shape of the future recovery. Still, he added that the central bank has not run out of armament, suggesting that policymakers are ready to act if needed.

Meanwhile, tensions mount between China and the US, as officials from Washington blamed Beijing of spreading the virus. In the data front, the EU didn’t release macroeconomic data, while the US will only publish the NAHB Housing Market Index for May, foreseen at 33 from 30 in April.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair advances modestly ahead of the US opening, trading in the 1.0840 price zone. The short-term picture is neutral, as, in the 4-hour chart, technical indicators remain around their mid-lines, barely advancing within neutral levels. The pair has broken above a mild-bearish 20 SMA and approaches the larger ones, which anyway remain directionless. Further gains seem likely on a break above 1.0865 a strong static resistance level.

Support levels: 1.0800 1.0760 1.0720

Resistance levels: 1.0865 1.0890 1.0920