EUR/USD Forecast: adjusting positions ahead of the ECB

The EUR/USD pair corrected the extreme overbought conditions reached on Tuesday, helped by a light calendar during the Asian session, and with no relevant releases ahead in the EU or the US. The greenback anyway, maintains the soft tone across the board, trading near multi-month lows against most of its major rivals and at levels last seen over a year ago against the common currency, despite the ongoing retracement.

Market's attention is now centered on Thursday, as the ECB will have a monetary policy meeting, while earlier in the day, Australia will release its monthly employment figures and the Bank of Japan will also have its monetary policy meeting. The European Central Bank is largely expected to remain on-hold, as most analyst anticipate that clearer clues on tapering will be released in the September meeting, but investors will be scrutinizing Draghi's words as usual, in search of tips over the when and the how.

In the meantime, the pair retreated down to 1.1514 before bouncing modestly after London's opening, overall maintaining the bullish stance, as the intraday decline stalled well above a bullish 20 SMA, currently around 1.1500, whilst the larger moving averages extended their advances below the shortest. Technical indicators have corrected extreme overbought conditions, now turning back north well above its mid-lines.

Short term, the pair has an immediate resistance at 1.1550, followed by the high set at 1.1582. Above this last, 1.1615, May 2016 high comes next. To correct lower, the pair needs to break below 1.1490, with scope then to fall down to the 1.1440/60 price zone.

