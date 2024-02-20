Share:

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0809

Market players await the Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

The odds for a a Fed May rate cut continue to decline, hopes shift to June.

EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0800 and aims for higher highs.

The EUR/USD pair managed to advance up to 1.0838, its highest since February 2, retaining the 1.0800 mark by the end of the American session. The pair benefited from the board US Dollar’s weakness, as investors kept dumping the currency on the back of speculation the Federal Reserve would further delay rate cuts. Odds for a May 25 basis points (bps) rate cut had fallen to roughly 30% after flirting with 90% before the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting.

Market players are considering the June meeting for the initial hike ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. The document, to be released on Wednesday, will likely provide fresh clues on what policymakers considered in their latest meeting to dismiss a March rate cut.

Data-wise, the macroeconomic calendar has been relatively light. The EU released the December Current Account, which posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €31.9 billion, improving from the previous €22.5 billion. Additionally, Construction Output in the same period rose 0.8% MoM, up from 0.4% in November. The US will publish minor figures, including the Redbook Index and weekly crude oil stocks data.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, EUR/USD’s daily chart shows its closing in the green for a fifth consecutive day. The same chart shows it trades above converging 20 and 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) in the 1.0790 price zone, while it retreated from around a flat 200 SMA, currently around 1.0825. Technical indicators, in the meantime, maintain their upward slopes just below their midlines, suggesting bulls are willing to push EUR/USD further up.

In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair trades midway between a bearish 200 SMA, providing resistance at around 1.0840, and the 20 and 100 SMAs, acting as support in the 1.0770 price zone. The 20 SMA is about to cross beyond the 100 SMA, in line with increased buying interest. Finally, technical indicators hold near their recent highs with uneven strength, still supporting another leg north.

Support levels: 1.0770 1.0740 1.0695

Resistance levels: 1.0840 1.0885 1.0620