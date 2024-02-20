EUR/USD Current price: 1.0809
- Market players await the Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
- The odds for a a Fed May rate cut continue to decline, hopes shift to June.
- EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0800 and aims for higher highs.
The EUR/USD pair managed to advance up to 1.0838, its highest since February 2, retaining the 1.0800 mark by the end of the American session. The pair benefited from the board US Dollar’s weakness, as investors kept dumping the currency on the back of speculation the Federal Reserve would further delay rate cuts. Odds for a May 25 basis points (bps) rate cut had fallen to roughly 30% after flirting with 90% before the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting.
Market players are considering the June meeting for the initial hike ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. The document, to be released on Wednesday, will likely provide fresh clues on what policymakers considered in their latest meeting to dismiss a March rate cut.
Data-wise, the macroeconomic calendar has been relatively light. The EU released the December Current Account, which posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €31.9 billion, improving from the previous €22.5 billion. Additionally, Construction Output in the same period rose 0.8% MoM, up from 0.4% in November. The US will publish minor figures, including the Redbook Index and weekly crude oil stocks data.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, EUR/USD’s daily chart shows its closing in the green for a fifth consecutive day. The same chart shows it trades above converging 20 and 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) in the 1.0790 price zone, while it retreated from around a flat 200 SMA, currently around 1.0825. Technical indicators, in the meantime, maintain their upward slopes just below their midlines, suggesting bulls are willing to push EUR/USD further up.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair trades midway between a bearish 200 SMA, providing resistance at around 1.0840, and the 20 and 100 SMAs, acting as support in the 1.0770 price zone. The 20 SMA is about to cross beyond the 100 SMA, in line with increased buying interest. Finally, technical indicators hold near their recent highs with uneven strength, still supporting another leg north.
Support levels: 1.0770 1.0740 1.0695
Resistance levels: 1.0840 1.0885 1.0620
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains unchanged around 1.0800 on FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD keeps the daily range around the 1.0800 region in the wake of the release of the FOMC Minutes, which came in broadly in line with expectations.
GBP/USD regains the smile after FOMC Minutes weigh on the Dollar
The buying momentum around GBP/USD picks up extra pace in the wake of the publication of the FOMC Minutes, which appear to have put the Greenback under downside pressure.
Gold remains on the defensive post-FOMC Minutes
The weak performance around Gold prices remain well in place after the release of the FOMC Minutes seems to have lent extra legs to the rebound in US yields, while the Greenback trades with mild losses.
Bitcoin is 23% away from ATHs, but retail is still not here, why?
Bitcoin’s journey so far has been nothing short of shocking. From ETF approval to countries warming up to crypto regulation, the crypto landscape seems to have changed quite a bit.
The Federal Reserve enables and grows big government
The Federal Reserve is the engine that powers one of the biggest, most powerful governments in history. Fed monetary policy allows the government to borrow and spend far more than it would under normal market conditions.