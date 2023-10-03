Share:

The US Dollar remains strong in the market, supported by positive US data and cautious market sentiment.

The Eurozone is set to report wholesale inflation and retail sales on Wednesday, while US ADP payrolls data is also due.

The EUR/USD is currently trading near the lower boundary of a downward channel.

The EUR/USD printed fresh multi-month lows, primarily due to a stronger US Dollar. US labor market data supported the greenback. The Eurozone will report wholesale inflation and retail sales, while the saga of US employment reports continues with ADP.

The US JOLTS Job Opening report came in above expectations on Tuesday and pushed the 10-year Treasury bond yield to 4.80%, marking fresh cycle highs. The latest economic report indicates a robust economy. More jobs data is due on Wednesday with the ADP employment report, on Thursday with Jobless Claims, and on Friday with the official employment report, including Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate. Positive numbers in these reports are likely to fuel the Dollar's rally and potentially trigger an acceleration.

The latest round of US economic data continues to support the rally of the US Dollar. Additionally, market expectations for higher interest rates for longer from the Federal Reserve (Fed), along with deteriorating market sentiment, offer an extra boost.

On Wednesday, Eurostat will release the Producer Price Index and Retail Sales for August. Also due are final HICP PMIs, which are expected to show no change. Market participants continue to anticipate that the European Central Bank has reached its terminal rate.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The Euro managed to recover from its losses after reaching a fresh multi-month low below 1.0450. The daily chart displays a clear bearish bias, although a combination of a modest rebound and a doji candle suggests potential consolidation ahead. The outlook remains bearish as long as the pair remains below 1.0640.

On the 4-hour chart, the pair has reached the lower boundary of a downward channel. The area around 1.0450 is a key support level that indicates the possibility of a correction or consolidation. However, a break below this level could trigger a downside acceleration, potentially targeting 1.0400. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around 1.0490, followed by 1.0520. As long as the pair remains below 1.0540, a downward move could lead to fresh cycle lows.

