EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2184

Hopes for a US stimulus package and a Brexit trade deal underpin high-yielding assets.

US Federal Reserve expected to hold ground and present fresh economic outlooks.

EUR/USD is technically bullish and poised to advance beyond 1.2200.

The shared currency reached a fresh 2-year high against the greenback at 1.2212, a level that was last seen in April 2018. The greenback plummeted on risk appetite, amid hopes for a US stimulus package. US Congressional leaders met on Tuesday to discuss a coronavirus relief package and government funding. Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said late on Tuesday, “we’re making significant progress.” The positive sentiment is also being boosted by progress in Brexit talks.

Data wise, Markit published the preliminary estimates of its December PMIs. Business activity picked up, according to Markit, as the manufacturing indexes came in better than anticipated and in positive territory. Services output also improved but remain in contraction levels.

The US has just released November Retail Sales, which came in much worse than anticipated, falling by 1.1% in the month. The core reading, Retail Sales Control Group, printed at -0.9% vs. the 0.1% expected. Attention now shifts to the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement, which will include fresh economic projections. The central bank is expected to maintain rates and QE on hold this time.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair retreated from the mentioned high with the dollar gaining some ground on dismal US data and retreating equities. The pair trades in the 1.2180 price zone, holding above the previous year’s high. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair met buyers around a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages continue to advance below it. Technical indicators are easing from intraday highs, but remain within positive levels, far from suggesting an upcoming slide.

Support levels: 1.2170 1.2120 1.2065

Resistance levels: 1.2215 1.2260 1.2300