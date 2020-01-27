EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1029
- Coronavirus transmission getting stronger, investors rushing into safety.
- German IFO Survey showed that Business Climate deteriorated in January to 95.9.
- EUR/USD at risk of testing a relevant daily low at 1.0980.
Risk aversion and dismal German data have sent EUR/USD to a fresh yearly low of 1.1014, holding nearby ahead of the US opening. The dollar appreciated ever since the day started, with investors rushing into safe-haven assets amid news coming from China. According to the country’s Health Commission, the coronavirus transmission ability is getting stronger and that infections could continue to rise.
Fears sent equities down worldwide, although, in the case of the EUR/USD pair, the slump was exacerbated by the January German IFO Survey, which showed that the Business Climate deteriorated to 95.9 from 96.3 previously. Both, the Current Assessment and Expectations were also worse than previously and missing the market’s expectations.
The US will release during the upcoming hours December New Home Sales, seen up by 1.5% monthly basis and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for January, expected at -3.1 from -3.2. The reports won’t affect sentiment-related trading.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is bearish according to technical readings in the 4--hour chart, as the pair is below is 20 and 100 SMA, both gaining bearish traction. The Momentum indicator bounced modestly from near oversold readings while the RSI consolidates around 37, both skewing the risk to the downside without confirming additional declines. A break below 1.1020 should lead to a test of 1.0980, the low set by the end of November.
Support levels: 1.1020 1.0980 1.0950
Resistance levels: 1.1060 1.1100 1.1140
