EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1810

German upbeat data gave the shared currency a temporal boost.

Attention shifts now to US housing data and the CB Consumer Confidence.

EUR/USD is at risk of falling further as optimism tends to back the greenback during US hours.

The EUR/USD pair trades within familiar levels for a second consecutive day this Tuesday, posting some modest intraday gains ahead of the US opening. The shared currency found modest support in German data, as Q2 GDP was revised to -9.7% from a previous estimate of -10.1%. The IFO Business Climate improved to 92.6 in August from 90.4 in July. The assessment of the current situation and expectations also improved when compared to the previous month.

Optimism rules, as the US and China, said they are making progress in trade talks, despite other tensions between Beijing and Washington. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce mentioned “a constructive dialogue” meant to continue pushing forward the trade deal. The positive sentiment is clearly reflected by government debt yields, sharply up, although equities are struggling to extend gains.

The upcoming US session will bring housing-related data, included July New Home Sales, seen up 1.3%, and the August Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, previously at 10. Later in the day, attention will shift to the CB Consumer Confidence index, foreseen at 93 from the previous 92.6.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is retreating from a daily high of 1.1842, holding above the 1.1800 level. The pair has made no progress over the last 24 hours, retaining a neutral-to-bearish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s trading around converging 20 and 100 SMAs, while technical indicators remain within negative levels, with modest downward slopes. Overall, the risk is shewed to the downside, mainly considering that the dollar tends to appreciate during the American session.

Support levels: 1.1790 1.1750 1.1710

Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1920