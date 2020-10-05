EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1764

US President Trump’s health is the main market motor at the beginning of the week.

US ISM Services PMI is foreseen at 56.3 in September from the previous 56.9.

EUR/USD is holding on to gains but lacks momentum in the short-term.

The EUR/USD pair is up this Monday, trading around 1.1760 ahead of the US opening. The American dollar is under selling pressure amid a better market mood. News’ feeds were flooded by headlines related to US President Trump’s health after he announced he contracted COVID-19 last Friday. The latest news suggest that he may leave hospital as soon as today, the main support for the upbeat sentiment.

As for macroeconomic releases, Markit published the September final Services PMIs for the Union, which were revised higher for most economies, except for Spain. The EU index resulted at 48, better than the previous estimate of 47.6, although still signaling economic contraction. The Composite PMI came in at 50.4 from 50.1.

The US will also see the release of the final version of the Markit Services PMI, foreseen unchanged at 54.6. The country will also publish the official ISM Services PMI, expected at 56.3 from the previous 56.9.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has reached a daily high of 1.1769, now trading nearby. The 4-hour chart shows that the bullish potential is limited, as the pair is struggling to surpass a mildly bearish 100 SMA, although holding above a flat 20 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold within positive levels, but without clear directional strength. Bulls could have better chances on a break above 1.1770, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 1.1720 1.1670 1.1625

Resistance levels: 1.1770 1.1810 1.1850