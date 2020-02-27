EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0970

US data failed to impress, overshadowed by coronavirus-related concerns.

Market players are pricing in a US rate cut as soon as next April.

EUR/USD could extend its recovery up to 1.1095, a high from late January.

The shared currency soared against its American rival this Thursday, as investors continue to price in an upcoming rate cut in the US. Persistent coronavirus´ concerns fuel demand for safe-haven assets including government bonds. The yields for the US 10-year Treasury note stand at record lows of 1.27% triggering speculation the Fed will have no choice but to cut rates as soon as next April. Even Janet Yellen, former Fed’s head, said that the coronavirus outbreak could throw the US economy into recession, depending on how widely it spreads.

The EU released earlier today February Consumer Confidence, which came in better than expected at -6.1 from -6.6 previously. The Economic Sentiment Indicator for the same month bounced to 103.5 from 102.6, also beating previsions of 102.8.

The US just published the second estimate of Q4 Gross Domestic Product, which met the market’s expectations with 2.1%. Durable Goods Orders for January beat expectations, down by 0.2% in the month against a -1.5% forecasted. Unemployment claims for the week ended February 21 were up to 219K worse than the anticipated 212K.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has not moved with US data, holding near its daily high of 1.0973. The pair is trading a few pips below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily slump at 1.0975, the immediate resistance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing above its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest about to cross above the larger one. The 200 SMA maintains its bearish slope a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, reinforcing its relevance. An acceleration beyond 1.0980 will likely result in a full 100% retracement to 1.1095, a relevant daily high from late January.

Support levels: 1.0935 1.0900 1.0860

Resistance levels: 1.0980 1.1020 1.1060