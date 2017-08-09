EUR/USD Forecast: a world of pain for the greenback these next two weeks

Just today I realized that summer is about to end, and barely recall thinking about the usual summer doldrums. Volumes were lower, indeed, and some range trading took place, but there was no time for boredom with political jitters coming from different fronts, mostly involving the US, and central banks providing multiple reasons to pull the trigger. And this ending week has been no different. The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh 2017 high of 1.2092, closing the week with gains after ending August up for a sixth consecutive month.

An incredible measured ECB's Draghi on Thursday surprised little investors, by maintaining the monetary policy unchanged, and trying to down talk the EUR. Despite trying to avoid talking about QE ended up saying that they will discuss the subject next October, which means a limited delay in speculative interest's eyes, irrelevant, when compared to Fed's unfilled promises over the past two years.

In the meantime, the greenback got hit from multiple fronts. At the beginning of the week, tensions escalated between the country and North Korea, after the second tested a nuclear missile, and the US ambassador before the UN stated that it was a "gift package" for the US, with more to come. A war seems unlikely, but affects the greenback as it diverges attention from the growth agenda. Another issue making the rounds was the US debt ceiling, extended for now up to December. There were news indicating that President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer discussed an idea to remove the need for Congress to repeatedly raise the country's debt ceiling, but what it sounds like a piece of good news, is not: if the debt ceiling is actually removed, and there's a long way ahead with the Congress approval in the middle, there will be no way to cut, or control, government spending.

Fed speakers didn't help, offering dovish comments about the economy an possible rate hikes. Among others, Fed's Dudley said that low inflation may be structural, and that it may take six months to determinate whether its temporal or not. It was notable as he is usually a hawk.

To top it all, the US is being hit by hurricanes and tropical storms, with the worst expected for this weekend, and rising fears over a huge economic setback afterwards. Oh! and the Fed´s meeting is around the corner, scheduled for September 20th.

Technically, the weekly chart is showing that the pair is positing its highest settlement since early January 2015, with the price far above its moving averages, and particularly the 20 SMA extending its advance beyond the 100 SMA, still far below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame aim modestly higher within overbought levels, having maintained this condition since mid July. In the daily chart, a bullish 20 DMA has persistently attracted buyers on pullbacks, with the price lately bottoming well above it, a sign of further gains to come. Technical indicators in this last chart have eased modestly from near overbought levels, far from suggesting an upcoming slide.

January 2015 high stands at 1.2101, the immediate resistance for the upcoming week. Steady gains above the level expose the 1.2330 price zone, where the pair had multiple monthly highs and lows from the past decade. In the way, an intermediate resistances can be find at 1.2240. July's high at 1.1910 is the main mid-term support, followed by 1.1822. Below this last, a downward corrective movement could extend down to the 1.1750 region, although such strength in the greenback has no bases at the time being.

The negative sentiment towards the greenback increased after this week developments, according to the FXStreet.com Forecast Poll as the American currency is seen falling against most of its major rivals, in the weekly and monthly perspectives. A strong exception is the Pound, as speculators fear Brexit headlines sending the UK currency down as fast as it rose.

For the EUR/USD pair, 61% of participants are bullish, and only 8% are bearish for this week, aiming to 1.2100. The number of bulls increases to 65% for the 1-month view, but bears also surge to 29%. In the longer term, bets against the greenback decrease sharply, on hopes the Fed will find its way to persist in the tightening path, although the pair is seen then averaging 1.1855. When compared to the previous week, the target has surged, and the number of bears decreased, as back then, the market was targeting 1.1737 with bears up to 72%.

Despite surging past 1.3200, bears continue dominating the GBP/USD pair, although the average targets keep rising. A bit contradictory, but overall reflecting what was said above that investors fear a nasty surprise from Brexit, but having not much faith in the greenback. The pair is seen around 1.3183 by the end of next week, with bears being a majority by little, just a 38%. In the three months view, bears surge to 70% from 44% last week, but the pair is still seen averaging 1.2950.

When it comes to the USD/JPY pair, it's pretty much seen holding above 106.00 next week, but with bears accounting 82%, and bulls just 9%. The average weekly target lost almost 300 pips, from 109.73, to the current 106.95. In the tree month view, bulls are 68%, the same as last week, but the target is now 11.24 from previous 112.03.