EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2256
- German GDP was downwardly revised, but the IFO survey beat expectations.
- US Treasury yields under pressure as Fed officials cool action expectations.
- EUR/USD advances steadily towards this year’s high at 1.2349.
The EUR/USD pair jumped to 1.2266, its highest since January, as the greenback remains in sell mode while the shared currency got benefited from encouraging German data. The American dollar is down alongside US government bond yields, with that on the 10-year Treasury falling down to 1.58%. Despite mounting concerns about rising inflation, some Fed officials tried to pour some cold water on the issue, repeating that they expect inflation spikes to be temporal.
Germany published a revised version of its Q1 Gross Domestic Product, which resulted at -1.8%, slightly worse than the previous estimate of -1.7%. The May IFO survey on Business Climate improved from 96.6 to 99.2, beating the market’s expectations, with Expectations rising to 102.9. The US will publish housing-related data and May´s CB Consumer Confidence, seen at 119.0 from 121.7 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades a few pips below the mentioned high and is poised to keep climbing. The 4-hour chart shows that it is developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bullish traction above the longer ones. Technical indicators lack directional strength but remain well into positive levels, indicating dominant buying interest. Market players are eyeing a test of 1.2349, this year’s high.
Support levels: 1.2240 1.2200 1.2165
Resistance levels: 1.2270 1.2310 1.2350
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
