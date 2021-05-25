EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2256

German GDP was downwardly revised, but the IFO survey beat expectations.

US Treasury yields under pressure as Fed officials cool action expectations.

EUR/USD advances steadily towards this year’s high at 1.2349.

The EUR/USD pair jumped to 1.2266, its highest since January, as the greenback remains in sell mode while the shared currency got benefited from encouraging German data. The American dollar is down alongside US government bond yields, with that on the 10-year Treasury falling down to 1.58%. Despite mounting concerns about rising inflation, some Fed officials tried to pour some cold water on the issue, repeating that they expect inflation spikes to be temporal.

Germany published a revised version of its Q1 Gross Domestic Product, which resulted at -1.8%, slightly worse than the previous estimate of -1.7%. The May IFO survey on Business Climate improved from 96.6 to 99.2, beating the market’s expectations, with Expectations rising to 102.9. The US will publish housing-related data and May´s CB Consumer Confidence, seen at 119.0 from 121.7 in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades a few pips below the mentioned high and is poised to keep climbing. The 4-hour chart shows that it is developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bullish traction above the longer ones. Technical indicators lack directional strength but remain well into positive levels, indicating dominant buying interest. Market players are eyeing a test of 1.2349, this year’s high.

Support levels: 1.2240 1.2200 1.2165

Resistance levels: 1.2270 1.2310 1.2350