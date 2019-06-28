EUR/USD forecast: A modest downswing seems likely ahead of G20 summit, Euro-zone CPI/US data

- Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of G20 summit.
- Friday’s Euro-zone CPI & US economic data eyed for some short-term impetus.
The EUR/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, forming a Doji candlestick pattern for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The shared currency showed little reaction to surprisingly stronger prelim German consumer inflation figures, showing that the headline CPI is expected to rise by 1.6% yearly rate and 0.3% on a monthly basis in June. From the US, the final US GDP report showed that the economic growth stood at 3.1% annualized pace during the first quarter of 2019, matching original estimates, though did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
Meanwhile, the lack of any firm directional bias could be solely attributed to investors' reluctance to place any aggressive bets ahead of the key G20 summit, where the outcome of a crucial meeting between the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will play an important role in influencing the near-term sentiment surrounding the US Dollar. A positive outcome might force investors to temper immediate interest rate cut bets by the Fed, which should underpin the USD demand and exert some fresh downward pressure on the major.
Heading into the big event risk, Friday’s economic docket – featuring the first estimate for Euro-zone consumer inflation, with the headline CPI and core rate anticipated to come in at 1.2% and 1.0% yearly rate respectively, will be looked upon for some short-term impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the release of Core PCE price index, personal income and spending data for May, Chicago PMI and revised UoM Consumer Sentiment index might further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
From a technical perspective, the pair has been showing remarkable resilience near the very important 200-day SMA, which should continue to act as a key pivotal point for bullish traders. The upside, however, remained capped by a descending trend-line on the 1-hourly chart. The combination of mentioned support and resistance now seemed to constitute towards the formation of a descending triangle. Though typically considered as a continuation pattern during a well-established downtrend, there are instances when the descending triangle pattern forms at the end of an uptrend.
However, it would be prudent to wait for a convincing break through the 200-DMA, near the 1.1350-45 region, and a subsequent weakness below the 1.1330-25 area (a six-month-old descending trend-channel breakpoint now turned support) before confirming that the pair might have actually topped out in the near-term. The latter coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.1181-1.1412 recent up-move, which if broken now seems to accelerate the slide towards the 1.1300 handle before the pair eventually drops to its next support near the 1.1270 support region – marking 61.8% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, bullish traders are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond triangle resistance, near the 1.1390-1.1400 region, which if cleared will negate the short-term bearish set-up and pave the way for an extension of the pair’s recent positive momentum. Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair seems all set to aim towards testing March monthly swing highs, around the 1.1445-50 region – also nearing 50% Fibo. level of the 1.1803-1.1107 downfall, en-route the key 1.1500 psychological mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
