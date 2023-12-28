- US Treasury yields rebound from monthly lows, supporting the US Dollar.
- The US Dollar Index trims weekly losses despite the continuation of Santa's rally on Wall Street.
- The EUR/USD undergoes a bearish correction, with solid support at 1.1010.
The EUR/USD lost ground on Thursday, failing to hold above 1.1100. The overdue correction gained momentum after a rebound in US Treasury yields.
The US weekly Jobless Claims report showed a larger-than-expected increase in Initial Jobless Claims to 218,000, the highest level in three weeks. Continuing Claims also rose, reaching 1.875 million. Pending Home Sales remained flat in November, falling short of expectations for a 1% increase. The data did not have a significant impact on the US Dollar or monetary policy expectations. On Friday, the Chicago PMI is expected to decline to 51 in December from 55.8 in November.
The US Dollar was unaffected by economic data from the US. During the American session, it gained momentum amid a rebound in Treasury yields, despite Santa's rally on Wall Street. The 10-year yield rose from 3.79% to 3.85% following a 7-year note auction.
On Friday, data due includes Spain's December preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI). These figures will be closely watched as they provide the first glimpse of inflation in the Eurozone for December.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD peaked at 1.1139, marking the highest intraday level since July 27, and then started to pull back. The correction appears normal, particularly after the rally seemed to have gone too far. The primary trend remains positive for the Euro, and if the retreat continues, it will help alleviate overbought conditions.
On the 4-hour chart, the EUR/USD is testing the 20-Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 1.1060. A consolidation below this level could indicate further losses or, at least, a stabilisation period away from recent highs. Below that area, the next strong support is at 1.1010, followed by 1.0960. A decline to this latter level could attract buyers. On the upside, if the pair rises above 1.1100, it could test the recent highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1050 amid light trading
EUR/USD is consolidating gains above 1.1050 in early Europe on the final trading day of 2023. The US Dollar resumes its downside amid cautious trading, as traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major, in anticipation of the end-of-the-year flows induced volatility.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2800 on subdued US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading on the front foot, eyeing 1.2800 in the European morning on Friday. The US Dollar is consolidating its losing streak before the end of the year, as the divergent Fed-BoE policy outlooks undermine. Thin trading is likely to extend.
Gold bounces to $2,070 amid pre-New Year trading lull
Gold price demonstrates strength as US Dollar faces challenges on improved market sentiment. The investor risk appetite improves as softer US data backs the Fed to be dovish in the upcoming policy meetings. Investors brace for the end-of-the-year flows and refrain from placing any fresh directional bets on Gold price.
Why Bonk Inu price could rally 55% here
Bonk Inu price has been moving down only since it was listed on major exchanges in mid-December. As a result of this sell-only mentality from investors, it has caused the dog-themed crypto BONK to be oversold. But things could change quickly for the meme coin as buy signals emerge.
Beware of the perma bears in 2024
While one might expect Treasury yields and bonds to rally and the dollar to weaken in response to negative growth surprises, the reality differed on Thursday. The lacklustre auction of seven-year Treasury notes overrode the rates market impulse, suggesting that the market may be showing signs of bond market buying fatigue.