US Treasury yields rebound from monthly lows, supporting the US Dollar.

The US Dollar Index trims weekly losses despite the continuation of Santa's rally on Wall Street.

The EUR/USD undergoes a bearish correction, with solid support at 1.1010.

The EUR/USD lost ground on Thursday, failing to hold above 1.1100. The overdue correction gained momentum after a rebound in US Treasury yields.

The US weekly Jobless Claims report showed a larger-than-expected increase in Initial Jobless Claims to 218,000, the highest level in three weeks. Continuing Claims also rose, reaching 1.875 million. Pending Home Sales remained flat in November, falling short of expectations for a 1% increase. The data did not have a significant impact on the US Dollar or monetary policy expectations. On Friday, the Chicago PMI is expected to decline to 51 in December from 55.8 in November.

The US Dollar was unaffected by economic data from the US. During the American session, it gained momentum amid a rebound in Treasury yields, despite Santa's rally on Wall Street. The 10-year yield rose from 3.79% to 3.85% following a 7-year note auction.

On Friday, data due includes Spain's December preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI). These figures will be closely watched as they provide the first glimpse of inflation in the Eurozone for December.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD peaked at 1.1139, marking the highest intraday level since July 27, and then started to pull back. The correction appears normal, particularly after the rally seemed to have gone too far. The primary trend remains positive for the Euro, and if the retreat continues, it will help alleviate overbought conditions.

On the 4-hour chart, the EUR/USD is testing the 20-Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 1.1060. A consolidation below this level could indicate further losses or, at least, a stabilisation period away from recent highs. Below that area, the next strong support is at 1.1010, followed by 1.0960. A decline to this latter level could attract buyers. On the upside, if the pair rises above 1.1100, it could test the recent highs.

