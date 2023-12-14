EUR/USD Forecast: A balanced ECB tone could be enough for Euro to push higher

Share:

EUR/USD climbed to fresh December high above 1.0900 on Thursday.

The US Dollar stays under pressure following dovish Fed surprise.

ECB is forecast to leave key rates unchanged.

EUR/USD preserved its bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0900 for the first time since December 1st early Thursday after posting large gains on Wednesday. As the market focus shifts to the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase slightly below 1.0900.

The US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a surprisingly dovish tone in the post-meeting press conference.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.13% -0.09% -0.20% -0.64% -0.66% -0.49% -0.07% EUR 0.11% 0.01% -0.08% -0.54% -0.55% -0.39% 0.07% GBP 0.09% -0.01% -0.09% -0.55% -0.59% -0.42% 0.06% CAD 0.21% 0.07% 0.11% -0.44% -0.47% -0.31% 0.12% AUD 0.66% 0.53% 0.55% 0.46% -0.01% 0.14% 0.57% JPY 0.67% 0.57% 0.61% 0.48% 0.06% 0.19% 0.63% NZD 0.53% 0.37% 0.41% 0.31% -0.14% -0.15% 0.43% CHF 0.05% -0.07% -0.06% -0.14% -0.61% -0.63% -0.48% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The Fed left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% as expected and the revised Summary of Projections pointed to a total of 75 basis points rate reduction in 2024. Powell said that they were focused on "not making the mistake of keeping rates too high too long" and acknowledged that policymakers were talking about when it will be appropriate to start cutting interest rates. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield slumped below 4% for the first time in over 4 months in the Fed aftermath and the US Dollar Index lost nearly 1%.

The ECB is also forecast to hold key rates unchanged after the last policy meeting of the year. Revised macroeconomic projections and ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments will be watched closely by market participants.

In case Lagarde reiterates that it's still too early to talk about a policy pivot and reminds of inflation risks, while repeating the data-dependency, EUR/USD could extend its rally. On the other hand, the pair could start erasing its recent gains if Lagarde signals that they might soon start talking about the appropriate timing of a rate cut.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart edged slightly lower after climbing above 70, suggesting that the pair could stage a technical correction before the next leg higher. Nevertheless, investors are likely to ignore this technical reading when reacting to the ECB.

1.0900 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as a pivot level. Once EUR/USD confirms that level as support, it could target 1.0960 (static level) and 1.1000 (static level, psychological level).

On the downside, first support is located at 1.0860 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level) before 1.0830-1.0820 (200-day SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0800 (psychological level, static level, 200-period SMA).