EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2043
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI jumped to 60.8 in February, beating expectations.
- Progress in the next US stimulus package boosted the market’s sentiment.
- EUR/USD is technically bearish and could extend its slump towards 1.1950.
The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh two-week low of 1.2027 as demand for the greenback persisted, particularly against its European rivals. US Treasury yields started the day on the wrong foot, later recovering the lost ground and helping the dollar. The firm tone of equities and upbeat US data put a halt to the advance in the American session. Sentiment got an additional boost from weekend news showing that the US House passed President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief bill passed to the Senate.
Markit published the final readings of the February manufacturing PMIs for the EU, most of which were upwardly revised. The final EU Manufacturing PMI printed at 57.9 vs the 57.7 expected. According to the official report, data pointed “to the quickest expansion in the eurozone manufacturing sector for three years in February.” The US Markit Manufacturing PMI came in as expected at 58.6, although the official ISM index jumped to 60.8, beating expectations.
This Tuesday, Germany will publish January Retail Sales, seen down by 1% in the month and up 1.2% YoY. The EU will publish the preliminary estimate of February inflation, while the US will publish the February ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and March IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.2040 heading into the Asian opening, after a failed attempt to recover above the 38.2% retracement of its November/January rally at around 1.2060. The near-term picture is bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading south above the larger ones. Technical indicators stand at daily lows in oversold territory, in line with further slides ahead.
Support levels: 1.2015 1.1970 1.1920
Resistance levels: 1.2060 1.2100 1.2145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after US PMI smashes estimates with 60.8
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2050, extending its falls after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats expectations with 60.8 points. The US Senate may take up the stimulus package as soon as Wednesday.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Goldman Sachs re-opens cryptocurrency trading desk
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has announced the re-opening of cryptocurrency trading. Starting next week, the platform will support Bitcoin futures and non deliverable forwards. Additionally, the bank is also looking into the potential of a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).
XAU/USD recovery loses momentum near $1,760
Gold lost its traction after staging a robust recovery. Significant resistance seems to have formed around $1,760. RSI on H4 stays within a touching distance of oversold territory.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.