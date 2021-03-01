EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2043

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI jumped to 60.8 in February, beating expectations.

Progress in the next US stimulus package boosted the market’s sentiment.

EUR/USD is technically bearish and could extend its slump towards 1.1950.

The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh two-week low of 1.2027 as demand for the greenback persisted, particularly against its European rivals. US Treasury yields started the day on the wrong foot, later recovering the lost ground and helping the dollar. The firm tone of equities and upbeat US data put a halt to the advance in the American session. Sentiment got an additional boost from weekend news showing that the US House passed President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief bill passed to the Senate.

Markit published the final readings of the February manufacturing PMIs for the EU, most of which were upwardly revised. The final EU Manufacturing PMI printed at 57.9 vs the 57.7 expected. According to the official report, data pointed “to the quickest expansion in the eurozone manufacturing sector for three years in February.” The US Markit Manufacturing PMI came in as expected at 58.6, although the official ISM index jumped to 60.8, beating expectations.

This Tuesday, Germany will publish January Retail Sales, seen down by 1% in the month and up 1.2% YoY. The EU will publish the preliminary estimate of February inflation, while the US will publish the February ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and March IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.2040 heading into the Asian opening, after a failed attempt to recover above the 38.2% retracement of its November/January rally at around 1.2060. The near-term picture is bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading south above the larger ones. Technical indicators stand at daily lows in oversold territory, in line with further slides ahead.

Support levels: 1.2015 1.1970 1.1920

Resistance levels: 1.2060 1.2100 1.2145