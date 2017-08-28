EUR/USD Forecast: 1.2000, a stone throw away

The EUR/USD pair gapped higher at the weekly opening, posting a fresh 2017 high of 1.1959 before retreating partially, to consolidate above Friday's close. A light calendar in Asia and Europe, alongside with a bank holiday in the UK is keeping majors quiet, although dollar weakness outstands across the board. A bit more action could come with the US opening, and the release of the country's Goods Trade Balance for July and the Dallas manufacturing index for August, but larger movements will have to wait until Wednesday, when the macroeconomic calendar will become more consistent.

The market is still digesting the latest developments within Jackson Hole, with no monetary policy comments from Fed's Yellen seen as dovish for the greenback. The ECB and the Fed, will have meetings and probably give clearer clues and even fresh announcements next September, which means that the ongoing bullish trend in the EUR/USD pair will continue at least until them. Some consolidation in the way can't be dismissed, but downward moves will likely be seen as buying opportunities.

From a technical point of view, the pair is biased higher short-term, with buyers now defending the 1.1900 level. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator maintains its bullish slope within overbought territory, reaching fresh monthly highs, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 72, amid the ongoing daily range. In the same chart, the 20 SMA heads north above the larger ones, some 100 pips below the current level, reflecting the strong upward momentum seen on Friday.

Below the 1.1900 figure, the next support comes at 1.1860, a former strong resistance, now support, followed by the 1.1820 region. Beyond the mentioned daily high, the pair has room to extend its advance up to the 1.2000/30 region.

View live chart of the EUR/USD