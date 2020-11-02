EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1615-10 area holds the key amid COVID-19 worries, ahead of US election

A combination of factors continued exerting some downward pressure on EUR/USD.

Upbeat German/Eurozone GDP figures did little to impress bulls or lend any support.

Coronavirus jitters underpinned the safe-haven USD and contributed to the downfall.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Friday and settled near the lower end of its monthly trading range, just below mid-1.1600s. The pair did attempt a minor recovery through the early part of the trading action, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.1700 round-figure mark.

The shared currency was being weighed down by the imposition of fresh lockdown measures in the Eurozone's two largest economies – Germany and France – and the ECB's clear signal to ease further by the end of this year. The euro bulls largely shrugged off upbeat German and Eurozone GDP reports. In fact, the German economy recorded a growth of 8.2% in the third quarter of 2020 and the Eurozone GDP grew 12.7% during the reported period. Investors, however, feared that stronger economic growth in the region will prove transitory amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

On the other hand, the US dollar retained its safe-haven status amid growing market worries about the economic fallout from the continuous surge in coronavirus cases. This, along with the prevalent cautious mood across the global financial markets further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart. Meanwhile, the uncertainty about the actual outcome of Tuesday's US presidential election held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets, albeit did little to lend any support to the major.

The steady downtick extended through the Asian session on Monday and has now dragged the pair back closer to September monthly swing lows. Market participants now look forward to the release of the final Eurozone PMI prints for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI will influence the USD price dynamics and also contribute to produce some trading opportunities. The momentum, however, is likely to remain restricted as investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets as the focus remains on the US election.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the 1.1615-10 region seems to be the next relevant target for bearish trades. Some follow-through selling below the 1.1600 mark should pave the way for an extension of the recent downward trajectory towards testing the 1.1500 psychological mark, with some intermediate support near the 1.1565-60 area.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might continue to confront a stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.1700 mark. That said, a sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and lift the pair back towards a one-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint, around the 1.1740 region. Above the mentioned support-turned-resistance, the pair is likely to accelerate the positive move towards the 1.1780 level en-route the 1.1800 round-figure mark.