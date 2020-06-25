EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1215 holds the key for bulls; ECB meeting minutes, US macro data eyed

EUR/USD came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand.

The ever-increasing coronavirus cases, fears of transatlantic trade war boosted the safe-haven USD.

Investors now eye ECB meeting minutes and important US macro data for some trading opportunities.

The US dollar bounced sharply on Wednesday as the markets turned into risk-off mode amid growing worries about the ever-increasing number of new coronavirus cases globally. This, in turn, fueled fears of renewed lockdowns to control the spread and overshadowed the latest optimism about a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. This coupled with the risk of transatlantic trade war forced investors to take refuge in the safe-haven greenback.

Resurgent USD demand turned out to be one of the key factors prompted some fresh selling around the EUR/USD pair. Bullish traders seemed rather unimpressed by the release of the German IFO survey, which showed that the Business Climate Index improved to 86.2 for June as compared to 85 expected. Adding to this, the Expectations Index jumped to 91.4 from 80.1 previous and the Current Assessment Index rose less than expected to 81.3 as compared to 78.9 in May.

The already weaker risk sentiment deteriorated further on reports that the US is considering tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. The latest economic forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also did little to provide any respite to the investors. In its updated World Economic Outlook forecast released on Wednesday, the IMF projected a deeper recession in 2020 and a slower recovery in 2021.

The pair tumbled back to mid-1.1200s, reversing the previous day's positive move to weekly tops and snapping two consecutive days of winning streak. The pair held steady near the mentioned level as market participants now look forward to the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North American session, important US macro data might trigger some volatility and contribute towards producing some trading opportunities.

Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders data. This, along with the final Q1 GDP report and Goods Trade Balance figures for May will influence the USD price dynamics.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent slide is likely to find decent support near a descending wedge pattern resistance breakpoint. The mentioned resistance-turned-support is pegged near the 1.1215 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards multi-week lows, around the 1.1170-65 region, which if broken decisively might negate any near-term bullish bias and pave the way for a further near-term downfall.

On the flip side, the 1.1300 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate strong resistance and is followed by weekly tops, around mid-1.1300s. Some follow-through buying should assist the pair to move back to reclaim the 1.1400 mark, above which the stage seems set for a move towards testing YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.