EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1200 mark to act as a key barrier/cap gains ahead of NFP on Friday

EUR/USD witnessed some profit-taking on Wednesday amid a modest USD recovery.

Upbeat US data, a bounce in the US bond yields extended some support to the buck.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some profit-taking on Wednesday and extended the previous day's late pullback from two-month tops. The pair snapped four consecutive days of a winning streak and the downtick was sponsored by a modest US dollar bounce. As investors digested the Fed's surprise rate cut, the greenback found its footing and was further supported by stronger-than-expected US macro releases.

USD supported by a combination of factors

The latest ADP report showed that the US private-sector employers added 183K jobs in February as compared to 170K expected. The upbeat headline number – to some extent – was negated by a significant downward revision of the previous month's figures, showing an additional of 209K as against 291K reported earlier. Separately, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose to 57.3 in February – representing the highest level since February 2019.

The data helped ease growing market concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy. This was evident from a goodish bounce in the US Treasury bond yields from record lows, which remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the buck. The pair momentarily slipped back below the 1.1100 round-figure mark, albeit once again managed to find decent support near the very important 200-day SMA and finally settled around 40 pips off daily swing lows.

The pair held steady during the Asian session on Thursday and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below mid-1.1100s. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum. Meanwhile, some repositioning trade ahead of Friday's key data risk – the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP – might produce some trading opportunities on Thursday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on its move beyond a one-year-old descending trend-channel and failure to find acceptance above the 1.1200 mark indicated that the recent bullish run might have already run out of the steam. However, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.

In the meantime, weakness below the 1.1100-1.1095 region (200-DMA) might continue to attract some dip-buying and help limit the downside near 100-day SMA support, around the 1.1055 region. Sustained break through the mentioned support levels will confirm that the pair might have already topped out in the near-term. The pair then might accelerate the fall back towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark, below which the downward momentum could further get extended towards the 1.0915-10 intermediate support en-route the 1.0880-75 strong horizontal support.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1175 area – the top end of the said descending trend-channel. This is closely followed by the 1.1200 round-figure mark, which if cleared should the way for a move towards the 1.1240-50 supply zone ahead of the next major hurdle near the 1.1275-80 region.