EUR/USD forecast: 1.1100 marks a key pivotal point ahead of this week’s key event/data risks

The recent USD bullish run got an additional boost after Friday’s upbeat US Q2 GDP print.

The downside remained limited, at least for now, ahead of this week’s key event/data risks.

Following a good two-way price action in the previous session, the EUR/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and ended on a downbeat note for the second consecutive session. The prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, which got an additional boost from stronger-than-expected US Q2 GDP print, was seen as one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure. Data released on Friday showed that the US economic growth decelerated from the previous quarter's robust 3.1% annualized pace to 2.1% during the second quarter of 2019, albeit surpassed consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 1.8%.

The latest GDP report further lowered chances of an aggressive interest rate cut move by the Fed at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31. The pair slipped back closer to over two-year lows, touched after the ECB on Thursday said that it would take action to address stubbornly low inflation and growing signs of an economic slowdown in the Euro-zone. The intraday slide, however, remained limited and the pair managed to hold its neck above the 1.1100 handle as investors refrained from placing any aggressive bets ahead of a busy week – featuring the highly anticipated FOMC meeting and the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP).

In the meantime, absent relevant market-moving economic releases - either from the Euro-zone or the US might lead to a subdued/range-bounce price action on the first day of a new trading week. Traders might also prefer to wait for any fresh trade-related updates as the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin prepare to travel to China to meet their Chinese counterparts.

From a technical perspective, the post-ECB swing lows - around the 1.1100 round figure mark, now becomes a key pivotal point for short-term traders, below with the pair is likely to accelerate the downfall towards 1.1070 intermediate support before eventually dropping to test the 1.1000 round figure mark in the near-term. On the flip side, the 1.1185-90 region - the previous horizontal support break-point, now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering bounce and lift the pair back towards challenging the 1.1270-80 heavy supply zone – nearing 100-day EMA.