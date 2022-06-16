- EUR/USD back under pressure in June
- Congestion between 1.0630 to 1.0480 could prove pivotal
Fed outpacing ECB
EUR/USD managed to make a gain in May, after four consecutive months of declines, but thus far June has proven to be a bad month in terms of performance. After opening at 1.07322, the pair hit a low of 1.03593, to recently trade near 1.0452. Most recently, EUR/USD has come under pressure as the Fed seeks to tightened monetary policy more aggressively, significantly outpacing similar efforts outlined by the ECB. Fears of global recession and ongoing geopolitical concerns related to the war in the Ukraine have also played unfavourably for the euro.
Technicals reflect fundamentals
The technical setup very much mirrors the fundamentals. EUR/USD is trading well below the 200-day exponential moving average both on 4-hour, daily, and weekly time frame. This makes placing long positions risky business for the average trader. The May 30th swing high of 1.07870 failed to produce a subsequent series of higher lows and higher highs necessary to convince traders of a big change in prospects for the single currency. Moreover, the prior congestion zone between 1.0620 to 1.0480, has proven to be more an area of resistance than support.
Keep an eye on Fibonacci levels
Whether you are a buyer or a seller, keep your eyes peeled for a successful break and retest or outright rejection of the 1.055 region. The next obvious test to the upside will be the 1.06414 level, which represents the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. From there, the next real test will be 1.06464 level, which represents the 50% Fibonaccian retracement level between the 21 April swing high and 13 May swing low. A break above this level may restore confidence of a shift in trend to the upside.
Meanwhile, were price to slip below the 12 May low of 1.03538, the Jan 2017 low 1.03402 could act as support, before reaching 1.02712, and the 1.01304 level. Near parity remains a key psychological support level, which if broken could see market capitulation, but the market is not there yet.
All communication, messages, media and links distributed on this channel has been prepared by VARIANSE solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user’s investment objectives, financial situation, or means. The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but VARIANSE does not represent that it is accurate or complete. VARIANSE does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice. The information provided herein is not intended to constitute and does not constitute investment advice nor is the information intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sales of any financial instrument. The information contained herein has no regard to the specific investment objects, the financial situation or particular needs of any particular recipient. Relevant and specific professional advice should always be obtained before making any investment decision. It is important to note that past performance is not indicative of future results. VARIANSE is a trading name of VDX Derivatives, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. FSC license number C118023323. VARIANSE is also a trading name of VDX Limited and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. FCA register number 802012. This publication is not directed to residents of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 0.7040 on falling yields, Fed Powell eyed
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a mild correction after hitting a fresh weekly high of 0.7070 in the late New York session. The aussie dollar is advancing gradually this week after sensing a responsive buying action near 0.6850 on Wednesday.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0550 after reaching a weekly high around 1.0600
EUR/USD soars sharply above the 1.0500 mark for the first time in the week and extends its gains for the third consecutive day after Fed Wednesday’s afternoon hike, that tumbled the major towards weekly lows around 1.0350, though staged a comeback and now is trading at weekly highs near 1.0601.
Gold advances firmly above $1850 on weaker USD and falling real yields
Gold spot remains steady above the 200-day moving average DMA, which lies around $1843.19, as the Wall Street close approaches. Safe-haven demand and US dollar buyers taking profits weakened the greenback and lifted Gold prices.
This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto
Ethereum price continued its decline in the bloodbath this week. Experts argue Lido Finance’s stETH’s depeg from Ethereum has triggered a crisis and institutions like Celsius and 3AC witnessed massive liquidations.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!