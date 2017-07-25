EUR/USD: flirting with 1.1700 on another round of dollar's selling

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1687

The EUR/USD pair rallied to a fresh 2017 high of 1.1698, with no certain catalyst behind the latest advance, but persistent dollar's weakness. Data released at the beginning of the day showed that the strong upward momentum in the German economy persists, as the IFO survey for July reached a new record high, with the index up to 116.0 from a previously revised 115.2, with both, the assessment of the current situation and expectations beating expectations. The US Federal Reserve is currently holding a monetary policy meeting, and will unveil the outcome this Wednesday, largely expected to remain pat.

In the meantime, the 4 hours chart for the pair shows that the price has accelerated higher after meeting once again buying interest around a bullish 20 SMA, currently at 1.1650, while technical indicators have regained the upside within positive territory, although the Momentum indicator remains well below its previous highs. Overall, the upside remains favor, with further gains expected on a break above 1.1713, the high set during 2015.

Support levels: 1.1650 1.1615 1.1570

Resistance levels: 1.1715 1.1745 1.1780

