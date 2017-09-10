EUR/USD: flat around key Fibonacci level
The EUR/USD pair continues trading range bound in a quiet US session, with both, the US and Canada on holidays. Positive figures coming from the Union weren't enough to offset concerns triggered by political jitters surrounding Spain, with the Catalonian government set to meet this Tuesday after Monday's Parliamentary meeting was cancelled by the Central Government. Data wise, the calendar will be fulfilled on Tuesday, with minor figures across Europe and little in the US, with thing getting more interesting there in the US, with Retail Sales and September inflation figures.
Technically, the pair retains a neutral-to-bearish stance in its 4 hours chart, with the price stuck around the 23.6% retracement of its March/September rally, at 1.1730, where the pair has also now a bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold within negative territory, but with no directional strength. The pair has met selling interest in the 1.1740 region these last few sessions, the immediate resistance ahead of 1.1780. Despite Wall Street is open for stocks, there's no bond trading in the US, which will means majors will likely remain within tight ranges until the Asian opening.
Support levels: 1.1720 1.1695 1.1660
Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1825 1.1860
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.