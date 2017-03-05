EUR/USD: Fed up next, French presidential debate then

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0915

Ahead of Fed's monetary policy announcement, the EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0915 following the release of the US ADP private employment survey, which came in at 177K pretty much matching market's consensus for April, whilst March figure suffered a downward revision from 263K to 255K. Earlier on the day, data coming from the EU showed that the region grew by 0.5% in the three months to March as expected, although the PPI surprised to the downside, printing -0.3%. Beyond the release of US services PMIs, markets attention is now focused on the upcoming US Central Bank decision, and seems unlikely majors will provide a clear breakout of their recent ranges ahead of the event.

But after the Fed's dust settles, the day won't be over: focus will shift towards the French presidential debate, with Macron and Le Pen meeting face-to-face ahead of Sunday final vote. The latest rally in the common currency was triggered by relieve, as Macron beat his far-right rival by a couple of points in the first round, reducing speculation of a Frexit. Polls now show a strong lead of the centrist candidate, and if he stands victorious in the televised debate, the common currency will likely receive an additional boost.

In the meantime, the short term technical picture remains neutral, but in the background, bulls retain the lead, as the pair holds near its yearly high of 1.0950, still the level to surpass to confirm additional gains. The 1.1000 level is the next possible bullish target, while a break above it will expose the 1.1040/60 price zone. Seems highly unlikely that the Fed will offer an ultra-hawkish stance, enough to revert the ongoing trend, yet in such scenario, a break below 1.0850 will favor a test of 1.0820, en route to 1.0760/70.

Support levels: 1.0855 1.0820 1.0790

Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.1000 1.1045

