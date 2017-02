Main scenario:

The market is trading along an uptrend with target on resistance 1.0760 - 1.0795, that may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1.0680.

Alternative scenario:

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.0680, which will be followed by a move down to support level 1.0630 and 1.0520.