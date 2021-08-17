In today's stream, Coach Dale forecasted another rally in the Dollar and EURUSD to take out 1.1750. Dale said that he believes nice long entries in euro may occur between 1.1680 to 1.1650
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits weekly low after weak US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has lost the 1.1750 level and hit the lowest so far this week after US Retail Sales missed estimates with a drop of 1.1% in July and the dollar benefits from safe-haven flows. A speech by the Fed's Powell is up next.
GBP/USD hits three-week low ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, the lowest since mid-July. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows after weak US retail sales. Britain reported a drop of the jobless rate to 4.7% and a robust rise of 8.8% in wages. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated.
XAU/USD loses traction before testing $1,800
Gold erased majority of daily gains in early American session. Renewed USD strength is limiting XAU/USD's upside on Tuesday. Key resistance for gold seems to have formed near $1,800.
Bitcoin investors are cashing out, dampening BTC uptrend
Bitcoin’s price rally led the crypto market’s total capitalization to $2 trillion for the first time since mid-May. Experts suggest that BTC is due for a correction and its rally is likely to pause.
Can Monday madness for more records become turnaround Tuesday after sales data?
More records for some of our favourite equity indices on Tuesday as a strong intraday turnaround saw the S&P 500 set a new all-time closing high yet again.