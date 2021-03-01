Key Highlights

EUR/USD topped near 1.2240 and started a fresh decline.

There was a break below an ascending channel with support at 1.2090 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair declined below the 1.2200 and 1.2120 support levels. There was also a break below an ascending channel with support at 1.2090.

The pair traded below the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.2023 low to 1.2243 high. There was also a break below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

An immediate support on the downside is near the 1.2025 zone. The next key support is near the 1.2000 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the 1.236 Fib extension level of the upward move from the 1.2023 low to 1.2243 high at 1.1971 low.

On the upside, the previous support at 1.2120 and 1.2135 could act as a resistance. The next major resistance sits at 1.2200.