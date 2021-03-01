Key Highlights
- EUR/USD topped near 1.2240 and started a fresh decline.
- There was a break below an ascending channel with support at 1.2090 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair declined below the 1.2200 and 1.2120 support levels. There was also a break below an ascending channel with support at 1.2090.
The pair traded below the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.2023 low to 1.2243 high. There was also a break below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
An immediate support on the downside is near the 1.2025 zone. The next key support is near the 1.2000 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the 1.236 Fib extension level of the upward move from the 1.2023 low to 1.2243 high at 1.1971 low.
On the upside, the previous support at 1.2120 and 1.2135 could act as a resistance. The next major resistance sits at 1.2200.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades a bounce to 0.7770 on downbeat China Caixin PMI
AUD/USD is off the highs, holding the bounce above 0.7750 on downbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. RBA’s double the bond purchases and risk-recovery helps the aussie to rebound from three-week lows. US ISM PMI and RBA rate decision awaited.
Gold corrects to the 50% mean reversion target
Gold prices have corrected a significant portion of the latest bearish impulse. Failures at this resistance could lead to a fresh downside impulse. The price is now testing the bear's commitments which could lead to downside extension failures at this juncture.
GBP/USD: 21-day EMA defends bulls amid UK stimulus hopes
GBP/USD sellers catch a breather around 1.3935-40 amid the initial Asian session trading on Monday. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for five billion pound help to British businesses. Immediate EMA, multiple support lines test two-day downtrend.
Bitcoin prepares for a 30% jump inside bullish chart pattern
BTC/USD drops from the intraday high near $46,000 to currently around $45,100 during early Monday. Even so, the crypto major keeps bounce off 200-bar SMA, marked during the weekend, while also staying inside a bullish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.