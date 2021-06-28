Key Highlights
- EUR/USD declined below the key 1.2000 and 1.1950 support levels.
- A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.2100 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair traded as low as 1.1847. It settled well below the 1.2000 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
Recently, there was a minor upside correction above the 1.1900 level. The recovered above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the 1.2218 high to 1.1847 low. The pair even spiked above the 1.1950 resistance, but there was no upside continuation.
It seems like there are many hurdles forming near 1.2000 and 1.2050. The 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the 1.2218 high to 1.1847 low is also near 1.1940.
More importantly, there is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.2100 on the same chart. On the downside, the 1.1900 level is a short-term support. The key support is near 1.1850, below which the pair could continue to move down towards 1.1780.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Friday’s gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.1900
EUR/USD holds lower ground after snapping a three-week downtrend. Bearish candlestick formation below 200-day EMA favor sellers. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-May upside, around 1.1920, offers immediate support to the quote, a break of which should attack the 1.1900 threshold.
GBP/USD: Options market snaps two-week downtrend
One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, rose for the first time in three weeks by the end of Friday’s trading. Risk reversals jumped to +0.150 in favor of call or bullish bets according to the latest data provided by Reuters. The gauge flashed -0.063 and -0.187 figures during the previous two weeks.
EUR/USD: Friday’s gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.1900
EUR/USD holds lower ground after snapping a three-week downtrend. Bearish candlestick formation below 200-day EMA favor sellers. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-May upside, around 1.1920, offers immediate support to the quote, a break of which should attack the 1.1900 threshold.
SafeMoon price prepares to catapult 40%
SafeMoon price has pierced through a resistance barrier at $0.00000295, indicating the start of an upswing. A minor pullback that retests the said supply level could trigger a 40% run-up to $0.00000412. If SAFEMOON produces a swing low below $0.00000267, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.