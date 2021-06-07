Key Highlights

EUR/USD failed to clear the 1.2250 resistance and corrected lower.

It broke a major bullish trend line forming with support near 1.2175 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair topped near 1.2260 before it corrected lower. There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near 1.2175. The pair even settled below 1.2200, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

There was a sharp decline below 1.2150. The pair traded close to 1.2100 and a low if formed near 1.2103. The pair recovered later and climbed above the 1.2150 level.

To move back into a positive zone, the pair must clear the 1.2180 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). The next key resistance is near 1.2220, above which the pair could rise towards 1.2260.

If not, there is a risk of more losses below the 1.2120 and 1.2100 levels. The next major support is near the 1.2065 level.