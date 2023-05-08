Key highlights
- EUR/USD is facing strong resistance near 1.1090.
- A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.0975 on the 4-hour chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair started a downside correction below the 1.1020 support. It even spiked below the 1.1000 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).
A low is formed near 1.0966 and the pair is now stuck in a broad range. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 1.0975 on the same chart. Immediate resistance on the upside is near the 1.1050 level.
The next key resistance is near the 1.1090 level. A clear upside break and close above the 1.1090 resistance might start a steady increase. The next key resistance is near the 1.1150 zone. Any more gains might send the pair toward 1.1200.
On the downside, the bulls might remain active near 1.0980. The next major support is near the 1.0950 level or the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).
If there is a downside break below the 1.0950 support, the pair could accelerate lower. In the stated case, the pair might even test 1.0880.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1050 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1050, having found support well above 1.1000 early Monday. The pair is trading on the front foot as the US Dollar is looking vulnerable yet again amid looming US default fears and the banking sector crisis. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2650
GBP/USD gains traction for the fourth straight day and climbs to a fresh one-year high above 1.2650 on Monday. Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed and remain supportive of the ongoing move up. The focus remains on the Fed's Loan Officers Survey.
Gold: Rebound approaches $2,050 as US data looms
Gold price is reversing its corrective pullback, heading toward $2,050 in early Europe. The precious metal benefits from the softer US Dollar and the market’s cautious optimism as traders prepare for the key US banks lending and inflation data.
The Ethereum Foundation just sold $30M in Ether — But will ETH price fall this time?
On May 6, Ethereum Foundation transferred nearly $30 million in Ether to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, causing jitters in the market about a potential selloff event.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK Q1 GDP, and US CPI
With the Fed having raised rates again last week by 25bps, this week’s April CPI numbers are likely to be a key benchmark feeding into whether the next meeting will see the Fed hit the pause button and keep rates unchanged after several meetings of consecutive hikes.