Key Highlights

EUR/USD recovered and traded above the 1.0550 resistance.

A bullish trend line is in place with support near 1.0535 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair was able to climb above the 1.0420 resistance zone. There was a move above the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the 1.0773 swing high to 1.0359 low.

The bulls were able to push the pair above the 1.0550 resistance. EUR/USD is now facing a strong resistance near the 1.0600 zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the 1.0773 swing high to 1.0359 low is also acting as a resistance.

A clear move above the 1.0600 resistance zone might push the pair towards the 1.0650 level in the near term. The next major resistance might be 1.0750.

On the downside, there is a major support near the 1.0535 level. There is also a bullish trend line in