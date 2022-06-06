Key highlights
-
EUR/USD remained well bid above the 1.0620 support zone.
-
A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.0700 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair traded as low as 1.0627 before it started a fresh increase. There was a move above the 1.0700 resistance level. The pair remained well bid above the 1.0650 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0787 swing high to 1.0627 low. However, the pair faced sellers near 1.0750.
The 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0787 swing high to 1.0627 low acted as a hurdle. It is now consolidating below the 1.0750 resistance.
The next major barrier could be near the 1.0800 level, above which EUR/USD could accelerate higher towards the 1.0880 resistance.
If there is a downside correction, the pair could decline towards the 1.0700 support. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near 1.0700 on the same chart. The next major support sits near the 1.0650 level.
The main support sits near 1.0620 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.0500 support.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.2500 ahead of UK no-confidence vote
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2500, extending the recovery as the US dollar takes a breather after the NFP-led upsurge. Tory rebels gear up for a vote of no-confidence in UK PM Johnson later this Monday.
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0700 amid better mood
EUR/USD is clinging onto the post-NFP recovery gains above 1.0700, as the US dollar retreat alongside the Treasury yields amid a better market mood. Holiday-induced thinner liquidity could restrict EUR moves.
Gold Price recovers inside rising wedge, focus on $1,875, US inflation
Gold Price (XAUUSD) reverses the previous day’s losses, despite a recent retreat to $1,850, amid mixed market concerns and anxiety ahead of this week’s key data/events. That said, the yellow metal posted the first weekly loss in three.
Is ApeCoin price gaining steam for a significant movement?
ApeCoin price has been consolidating between many barriers for roughly three weeks, hinting at an explosive move. Considering the bullish weekly open for Bitcoin, there is a chance for this volatility to support the bulls.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!