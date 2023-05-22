EURUSD has been stuck in a clear downtrend after peaking at the 13-month high of 1.1094 in late April. In addition, the pair has sliced through crucial technical levels such as the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the ascending trendline that connected its higher lows since September 2022.
The short-term oscillators are endorsing this bearish near-term bias. Specifically, the MACD is retreating further below both zero and the red signal line, while the RSI has flatlined below its 50-neutral mark.
Should the decline resume, the recent low of 1.0759 could act as the first line of defense. Sliding beneath that floor, the pair could descend to form fresh lower lows, where the 1.0712 hurdle might curb further declines. A violation of that territory could turn the spotlight to the March bottom of 1.0515.
On the flipside, if the price reverses higher, the 1.0900 psychological mark, which coincides with the 50-day SMA, could prove to be the first obstacle for buyers to clear. Breaking above this zone, the price may advance towards the February peak of 1.1032. Failing to halt there, the pair could then challenge the 13-month high of 1.1094.
In brief, EURUSD has been constantly losing ground after failing to generate a fresh higher high in late April. Nevertheless, the price is currently trading near its lower Bollinger band, indicating that the market could have reached oversold conditions and hinting at a potential upside correction.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.0800 ahead of US debt-ceiling talks
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800 in the European session. The US Dollar is on the defensive amid a risk-off market profile, as traders stay cautious ahead of another round of US debt-ceiling talks.
GBP/USD attempts a bounce toward 1.2450 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is heading back toward 1.2450 in the European trading hours. The pair is finding fresh demand amid a choppy US Dollar price action, as investors weigh US debt-ceiling risks ahead of fresh Biden-McCarthy talks.
Gold edges higher on US debt ceiling woes, lacks bullish conviction
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,950 level, or its lowest level since early April touched on Friday and kicks off the new week on a subdued note.
Solana fails to outperform competitors Ethereum and Cardano as on-chain activity declines
Solana (SOL), one of the largest smart contract competitors of the Ethereum network, witnessed a significant increase in the number of new addresses added in the month of May.
Debt ceiling drama: Will the US avert default and impact forex markets?
This is the drum that I would expect financial market sentiment to beat to throughout the week, especially as we edge nervously closer to the June 1 deadline where the United States might run out of money.