Yesterday It was an extremely interesting trading day for the pair with the common European currency to react strongly and try the levels of 1,06.
Some correction in US Treasury bond yields for a second straight day were the main reason for the temporary loss of dollar momentum.
As we mentioned yesterday this correction is difficult to signal change of direction. We maintain the forecast for a return of the exchange rate above 1,10 in the long term and for this reason we would prefer long euro posithions in a sharp fall of the exchange rate instead of placing in declining levels trying to '' ride the train '' at maximum speed.
Bloomberg reported yesterday that the ECB plans to sell its holdings in lower-yielding Euro bonds to buy higher-yielding ones. In turn, the yield on the 10y German bond climbed to its highest level since 2014, giving also some suport to Euro.
However, the duration of this behavior was limited , with the Friday's opening to find the German bonds in lower demand again.
During the day US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell is expected to make some statements but we do not expect them to have a serious impact on the markets.
Inflation , Stock markets , interest rates , continue to monopolize investor interest.
According these data as we mentioned in last Friday's forecast poll , we expect the pair to move close to the 1,05 levels for the rest of the day with the probability of breaking it down again being somewhat increased.
